Fiddler’s Green Performs at Hampton Bays Public Library

Jacqueline Moore

  • Audience Listens to Fiddler's GreenRob Cuni

  • Kathy Rode, Cathy GoldfarbRob Cuni

  • Maria FairchildRob Cuni

  • Mary NaginRob Cuni

  • Maureen Collins, Jackie Rilly, Joann TaylorRob Cuni

  • Max RowlandRob Cuni

  • Patrick O'RourkeRob Cuni

  • Tom Ackerson, Lo'ren MooreRob Cuni

Celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day with music and movement, the Hampton Bays Public Library welcomed Fiddler’s Green to perform both Irish and American music with acoustic instruments. The audience filled the room as the group performed on accordions, banjos, tin whistles, wood flutes, spoons and more. With this wide variety of traditional instruments, Fiddler’s Green provided a unique performance that kept their audience fully engaged.

