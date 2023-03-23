Fiddler’s Green Performs at Hampton Bays Public Library

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day with music and movement, the Hampton Bays Public Library welcomed Fiddler’s Green to perform both Irish and American music with acoustic instruments. The audience filled the room as the group performed on accordions, banjos, tin whistles, wood flutes, spoons and more. With this wide variety of traditional instruments, Fiddler’s Green provided a unique performance that kept their audience fully engaged.