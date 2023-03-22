Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Gwyneth Paltrow, of Amagansett, Gets Backlash from Critics Who Call Her an ‘Almond Mom’

Actress/entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow of Amagansett celebrated the launch of the GOOPGLOW Vita-C Brightening Eye Cream on March 15, reports the Daily Mail.

Guests included Maria Shriver, Rachel Zoe, Michelle Carlson and Molly Sims.

Lately, the Oscar-winning entertainer has been the subject of backlash coupled with support on social media about her wellness routine, which combines fasting, antioxidant IVs, and eating bone broth and vegetables.

The regiment has resulted in Paltrow being dubbed an “almond mom,” a mom who pushes toxic dieting (as when they suggest their child eat an almond when they feel hungry).