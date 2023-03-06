Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Reality TV Breakups Shake Up Summer House

The end of romantic relationships is running rampant on Summer House.

First, Mya Allen confirmed that she broke up with Oliver Gray after he filmed scenes for season 7 of the reality show about a group of young people who live in a house in Montauk. Allen told Real Housewives franchise creator Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live With Andy that they split quietly back in September after dating for more than a year, reports Us Weekly.

Said Allen, “He wasn’t who I thought he was,” to which Cohen replied, “That’s a shame.” Allen told him, “Sure is.”

Allen joined the program in season 6, which is when she met Gray, after breaking off her engagement to Top Chef alum Kwame Onwuachi.

A few days later, Danielle Olivera exclusively confirmed to E! News that she had split from Robert Sieber, whom she dated for two and a half years. The Bravolebrity told the outlet, “We broke up in November — it’s still hard to say out loud. It’s sad, but I’m finding my happy slowly, but surely. I have a lot of really good friends, even the girls on the show. They’ve been so, so nice to me.”

Although they are no longer together, Olivera told the outlet, “There’s no animosity” between her and Robert.