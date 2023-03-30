Artists & Galleries

Riverhead Teens Shine at Art Show

Jacqueline Moore Posted on

  • Diego MauricioRob Cuni

  • Finn ZaleskiRob Cuni

  • Jayme Seal, Emma SouthardRob Cuni

  • Kelsey SaladinoRob Cuni

  • Linda OrtizRob Cuni

  • Riverhead High School String Quartet - Rose Green, Ethan Caskie, Morgan Stromski, Lillian GarciaRob Cuni

  • Sean DonohueRob Cuni

The Riverhead Free Library held a space for young artists to display their works of art to the public. These local students grades 9 through 12 stood proudly by their art, receiving any questions that on-goers had. Light refreshments and an exhibit of the virtuosity of our future generation’s artistry made for a delightful evening. It was inspiring to see these teenagers unveil their masterpieces to the world. Who among them will we see filling art galleries throughout the East End later in life?

