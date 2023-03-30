Riverhead Teens Shine at Art Show

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Riverhead Free Library held a space for young artists to display their works of art to the public. These local students grades 9 through 12 stood proudly by their art, receiving any questions that on-goers had. Light refreshments and an exhibit of the virtuosity of our future generation’s artistry made for a delightful evening. It was inspiring to see these teenagers unveil their masterpieces to the world. Who among them will we see filling art galleries throughout the East End later in life?