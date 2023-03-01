Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Wile a column on sauvignon blanc might seem a bit off-season, so do the many flowers poking up through the earth this unusually warm winter. And, for many white wine lovers, there is no right season for sauvignon blanc, it’s their go-to wine year-round. Even if sauvignon blanc is not your first choice in the wonderful worlds of wine, this particular one from Rose Hill Vineyards in Mattituck is absolutely worth a try.

Most people think of sauvignon blanc as the overly grapefruit wine hailing from the Marlborough region of New Zealand. But Long Island can also produce some delicious sauvignon blancs that are far less aggressively citrus, and much more layered, and appealing.

This wine is delightful with notes of peach, honeysuckle, lemon and citrus. The flavors are lifted and lively. There is just enough balanced acidity on the finish. The wine is clean and fresh and will pair perfectly with seafood salads and fruits. It also complements appetizers and chips.

Rose Hill Vineyards was formerly the much loved Shinn Estate Vineyards. It is located off the main strip of vineyards on Oregon Road and has both a vineyard and inn. If you visited Shinn Estate Vineyards and loved their wines, you’ll be pleased to know many of the Shinn favorites are still being produced under the Rose Hill name.

The lovely Rose Hill Vineyards First Fruit Sauvignon Blanc 2021 retails for $28.