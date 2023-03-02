Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the Hamptons at These 10 Events

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

St. Patrick’s Day is coming to the Hamptons with events starting this weekend and rolling out throughout March, with four electric parades, fundraisers for those parades and other fun events, too. Show your Irish pride at these 10 St. Paddy’s Day events.

Nearly $20,000 worth of cash and prizes will be awarded at the Westhampton Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade Fundraiser on Saturday, March 4, 7–11 p.m. Following the closing of Westhampton’s sole Irish restaurant, The Claddagh, in August 2022, this year’s fundraiser takes place at popular seafood establishment Buoy One. Expect music, a cash bar, visits from local dignitaries and grand marshal Mike “Digger” Koziarz and, of course, lots of cash and prizes to be won. Tickets are $20 online and at the door, and raffle tickets can be purchased in advance via [email protected], as well as at the event. Check the parade website for raffle ticket prices and prize details, which cap off at one lucky winner receiving $5,000. 62 Montauk Highway, Westhampton. whbstpats.com/fundraiser

The annual Westhampton Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m. It kicks off at the corner of Mill Road and Oneck Lane and heads down Mill Road until it ends on Main Street. Honored as grand marshal this year is Mike “Digger” Koziarz, a true pillar in the WHB community. whbstpats.com

Join the Hampton Bays Hiberians in welcoming 2023 St. Patrick’s Day parade grand marshal Rick Martel and raising money for the Unsung Heroes scholarship, which benefits graduating Hampton Bays High School seniors who quietly serve others without expecting a reward, at Hampton Bays Grand Marshal Monday. The event takes place at the Hamptons’ only authentic Irish restaurant, Buckley’s Inn Between, on March 13 at 5 p.m. There will be tasty appetizers, a cash bar, numerous raffle prizes and a 50/50 raffle. Admission is free. 139 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. buckleysinnbetween.com

The 17th annual Hampton Bays Hiberians St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place on Saturday, March 18 at 11 a.m., beginning at the Hampton Bays Elementary School on Ponquogue Avenue and continues to Montauk Highway. The 2023 grand marshal is Rick Martel, chosen for his lifelong service to Hampton Bays — from his involvement in youth sports leagues and the Kiwanis Club to his roles on the Chamber of Commerce, San Gennaro Feast Committee and Southampton Town Board Council. 516-297-2563, hbstpatricksdayparade.com

Leading up to their massively popular St. Paddy’s Day parade, the Montauk Friends of Erin will host the 18th annual Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner at Shagwong Tavern. Taking place on Saturday, March 4 at 6 p.m., the event introduces grand marshal James “Jimmy” Grimes to the community, while offering a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner, music and a 50/50 raffle. Tickets are available at the door only for $25; kids $15 but little ones under 6 get in free. 774 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-1578, montaukfriendsoferin.org

One pre-parade event isn’t enough for the Montauk Friends of Erin — they’ve got three. While the Gala Cocktail Party on Saturday, March 25 at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa is unfortunately sold out, the Grand Marshal Luncheon at Gurney’s at noon on Friday, March 24 is still taking phone reservations at 631-235-3991. This is your second chance to meet grand marshal James “Jimmy” Grimes, this time as he’s roasted and presented with the parade sash, top hat and shillelagh (Irish walking stick). Sit-down lunch reservations are $70. 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. montaukfriendsoferin.org

The Montauk Friends of Erin St. Patrick’s Day Parade is widely considered the East End’s most popular parade, with an estimated 40,000 spectators in attendance throughout its 60-plus years, and it returns this year to herald spring 2023 on Sunday, March 26 at noon. The parade route goes along Edgemere Road before turning on Main Street and ending at the Montauk IGA. Parade marchers will be led by grand marshal James “Jimmy” Grimes, an East Hampton Town Trustee, longtime member of the Montauk Fire Department and a member of several committees dedicated to preserving and enriching Montauk. 631-668-1578, montaukfriendsoferin.org

Shenanigans will ensue at the annual Am O’Gansett St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 18 at noon. The “world’s shortest parade” begins and ends on Main Street, turning back toward the municipal parking lot once it reaches the end of Main. 516-456-4016, amagansettchamber.org

Families are invited to test their skill and cooperation in The Lost Leprechaun Escape Room at Quogue Library. With three times slots available on Saturday, March 18 — 11 a.m., noon an 1 p.m. — this escape room tasks families with deciphering the lockbox code that will allow a lost leprechaun to return home to Ireland. Free registration is required and limited. 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

The Hampton Bays Public Library is hosting a number of Ireland-inspired events this month beginning with an Irish Soda Bread Muffins Baking Class on Friday, March 3 at 5:30 p.m. Participants will join Chef Rob Scott as he guides them through the recipe that will create 8–10 muffins to take home and bake. The $10 registration is required, limited and only open to library card holders. A Fiddler’s Green Concert follows on Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m. After an afternoon of acoustic Irish songs, the library welcomes any challengers in the Virtual St. Patrick’s Day Trivia Challenge on Friday, March 17. After signing up for trivia by emailing [email protected] with the subject “HBAY/ST PATTYS” (we’ll forgive them for spelling St. Paddy’s wrong), challengers will have until 11:59 p.m. to answer the trivia questions emailed to them. Everyone who plays is in the running for a $25 Amazon gift card. 52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org