Chaloner To Step Down as Leader of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital

Robert (Bob) Chaloner, the chief administrative officer of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH) for 16 years, will step down from the position, the hospital told staffers Tuesday in an email obtained by Dan’s Papers.

A nationwide search now begins to find his replacement. The hospital did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

Chaloner, who has 40 years of healthcare administrative experience, joined Southampton Hospital in December of 2006. He “has been instrumental in establishing Stony Brook Medicine as a trusted partner and provider of high-quality healthcare on the East End following the Stony Brook/Southampton merger in 2017,” Dr. Hal Paz, Stony Brook University’s chief executive officer, said in the email to faculty and staff.

He also serves as president of the Southampton Hospital Association, which reports to the board of directors and leads philanthropic efforts designed to support the hospital’s programs, services and facilities.

“Bob was instrumental in efforts leading to the construction of the Philips Care Center” in Southampton, and in his leadership to plan and design of the future East Hampton Emergency facility, Paz continued.

“Throughout his tenure, Bob has served the SBSH community, building connections with community leaders, seasonal and full-time residents, and patrons while leading a team of dedicated professionals focused on providing quality compassionate care to patients and visitors,” he said.

Chaloner will remain in the position during the search for his successor. The email said the East Hampton resident plans to remain engaged in the efforts to build a new facility at the Stony Brook Southampton campus, an anticipated $350 million.

He will also continue to be engaged in the community as he serves on the board of several healthcare and community service organizations.

Since 2013, he has been a clinical assistant professor for Stony Brook University’s School of Health Technology and Management.