Dr. Robin Ganzert & American Humane Staving Off Extinction

We are facing the sixth mass extinction.

Did that get your attention? Dr. Robin Ganzert, CEO of American Humane, hopes it has, because the organization needs the help of every person across the globe to accomplish the mission of the organization.

Simply stated, straight from the organization’s website: American Humane is committed to helping ensure the safety, welfare and well-being of animals. But it is not simply accomplished.

“We are facing the sixth mass extinction, and we need to act immediately,” said Dr. Ganzert. “More than 1 million animals are facing extinction in our lifetimes. The world will not look the same. Not Africa, or even your backyard.”

Dr. Ganzert is from the southeast. She lived in several different states during her childhood, and never without animals.

“Horses, dogs — I grew up around animals,” said Dr. Ganzert. “I have been on this journey for a long time.”

Dr. Ganzert assumed the role of CEO in 2010 after being at the Pew Charitable Trust, one of the world’s largest philanthropic organizations. The organization “addresses the challenges of a changing world by illuminating issues, creating common ground, and advancing ambitious strategies that lead to tangible progress.” In other words, it uses data and dollars to make true change.

Coupled with her fundraising and management experience, Dr. Ganzert holds her Ph.D. in nonprofit finance. It is a powerful combination.

“My expertise in managing our finances helps make me uniquely qualified for this role, and that is why the American Humane Society can direct .92 cents on every dollar donated to the organization to our cause,” said Dr. Ganzert.

American Humane has been first in promoting the welfare and safety of animals and strengthening the bond between animals and people for more than a century. The organization has always been the first to serve, wherever animals are in need of rescue, shelter, protection or security.

Through its innovative leadership initiatives — from the “No Animals Were Harmed” program in Hollywood to broad-based farm and conservation animal welfare certifications, to rapid response rescue and care across the country — American Humane sets the gold standard as the most visionary and effective animal welfare organization in the nation.

There are no environmental or geographic borders that restrict the group. Land, sea or air—every animal deserves the protection of American Humane.

“There is almost no land,” said Dr. Ganzert. “Animals are living behind fences to minimize interactions with people or poachers. Our oceans are a terrible mess. The threats to animals are everywhere. There’s no wild left.”

One of the organization’s most impactful initiatives is the American Humane Certified animal welfare standards program. Experts from American Humane audit and certify animal farms, which will then be able to carry the American Humane Certified label. American Humane is now the largest certifier of animal welfare in the world, overseeing the care of more than 1 billion animals annually. This represents more than a 2,000 percent increase during Dr. Ganzert’s tenure in the number of animals protected every year.

“We certify 95% of the cage-free eggs in the United States,” said Dr. Ganzert. “Our standards elevate the care of the animals.”

The organization also oversees film productions that involve any animals to ensure they are cared for and safe during any production. “We will trust and verify their care every step of the way,” said Dr. Ganzert.

The efforts of American Humane “have moved the goalposts when it comes to animal care,” said Dr. Ganzert. “We have unequivocally influenced and made systemic changes for animal care.”

An important point is that the organization does not preach against eating animal protein, a perception that has been affixed to the group by those who are not educated about the work done around the globe every day.

“In this country, 96–97% of people do consume animal protein,” said Dr. Ganzert. “We want to make sure the animals have a humane life, and a humane death, too.”

Dr. Ganzert has authored two books, a cookbook, The Humane Table: Cooking with Compassion, Mission Metamorphosis and Animal Stars.

One of the proudest achievements of the organization under Dr. Ganzert has been the production and celebrated release of a documentary, Escape from Extinction. Narrated by Dame Helen Mirren, the film was a top box office draw for five weeks after its release and is now available to stream on Amazon Prime.

“It will inspire change,” said Dr. Ganzert.

Fundraising is key to Dr. Ganzert’s role, and the organization has held very successful events on Long Island and on the East End, including Dogs in the Dunes to benefit Wounded Warriors.

Dr. Ganzert said that American Humane will be back this year with an event on July 15. Details will be announced soon, but the organization is excited to return.

“The people of Long Island have been incredibly kind and supportive,” said Dr. Ganzert. “We are looking forward to coming back.”

Dr. Ganzert will be busy in the meantime, perhaps visiting Africa or another country to continue to fulfill the mission of American Humane.

“We are facing a reality where our children and their children may not even know about some animals. They will be victims of the sixth mass extinction,” said Dr. Ganzert. “Humans are the number one cause of this scenario.”

Dr. Ganzert, and the people who work tirelessly for American Humane (americanhumane.org), hope humans can be the catalyst for change.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.