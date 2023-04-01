Easter & Passover Events on the North Fork for 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Spring is here, and Easter and Passover are just around the bend. We’ve gathered a basketful of community events to help you to celebrate the holidays, North Fork style.

NORTH FORK EASTER

Easter Sunday is April 9. There will be Easter egg hunts and Easter Bunny sightings from Riverhead to Orient.

For a classic spin on the traditional egg hunt, look to the Big Duck. The 10th annual Easter Duck Egg Hunt will be held at noon on April 1. Rain date is April 2. Children ages 2–9 will hunt by age category for treat-filled plastic “duck eggs” on the grass field behind the Big Duck. There will be a special prize basket awarded in each age category and a visit from Mother Goose. And it’s free. 1012 Flanders Road, Flanders. 631-284-3737

Mattituck may be the center of Easter festivities, with two special events. On Saturday, April 1, the Mattituck Historical Society is hosting a spring event from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. There will be Easter egg hunts, a bake sale, spring items and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Easter egg hunts will be held by age category, with treats and prizes for all ages. Children under age 5 start looking at 10:30 a.m., ages 5–8 go at 10:50 a.m., and ages 9–11 at 11:10 a.m. Hop on over to the Easter Bunny to get your picture taken after the egg hunt. Rain date is April 2. Free admission, donations welcome. Proceeds benefit MLHS. Mattituck Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-384-1474

With a brilliant way to celebrate the holiday, give parents a break and benefit a worthy cause, Mattituck is holding its second annual Egg My Yard event. The night before Easter, Mattituck Junior/Senior athletes will help the Easter Bunny hide candy-filled eggs in front yards after dark, so children can wake up to a fun morning egg hunt. Proceeds benefit the Mattituck Booster Club. Order 25 eggs ($30) up to 100 ($75). Order by April 2. 631-298-8471, [email protected]

Greenport’s annual Egg Roll will be held in Mitchell Park on Saturday, April 15, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. This morning of egg hunting is free for all ages. Children ages 2–5 hunt for eggs at 10:30 a.m., with ages 6–7 going off at 11:30 a.m. There will be additional family activities in the park. 115 Front Street, Greenport. greenportvillage.com

The annual Orient Beach State Park egg hunt will be held on Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m. in the picnic area. There will be prizes, and the Spring Bunny will make an appearance. This event, in its 30th year, drew 300 participants and their families last year. Children get in free. Vehicle use fee/permit. 40000 Main Road, Orient. 631-323-2440

On Saturday, April 8, Corey Creek Tap Room will host a Chocolate Fondue Pop-up from noon–4 p.m. Enjoy chocolate fondue with strawberry, pretzel and marshmallow dippers, courtesy of the Village Cheese Shop. It costs $15 per serving. 45470 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-4168

The Long Island Aquarium will host an Easter Brunch on April 9, with seatings at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., in the Sea Star Ballroom. The traditional brunch includes a children’s craft station and a visit from the Easter Bunny. The aquarium (brunch includes admission) will hold a Penguin Scavenger Egg Hunt. Adults $70, children $10–$35. 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. longislandaquarium.com

On Easter Sunday, North Fork Table & Inn will be serving Easter brunch from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. This Easter farm-to-table brunch features ingredients from Long Island. Menu items include assorted pastries, deviled eggs, eggs Benedict, spring vegetable frittata, pea and nettle agnolotti, farmstand vegetables, and coconut and egg custards. The three-course brunch is $72. 57225 Main Road, Route 25 Southold. 631-765-0177, [email protected]

Meet the Easter Bunny at Easter Sunday brunch at East Wind. A full gourmet buffet, including a Tuscan table, seafood display, carving station, children’s station and dessert display, will be available from 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Reservations: Adults $60; children $30. 5720 Route 25A, Wading River. 631-929-6585, eastwindlongisland.com

NORTH FORK PASSOVER

Greenport’s Congregation Tifereth Israel will hold a Passover Seder on Wednesday, April 5 at 6 p.m. Join Rabbi Gadi, shul members and friends at the shul. Community members are invited to celebrate the freedom of togetherness on this holiday. It’s $75 per person, free for Zoom participants. 519 4th Street, Greenport. 631-477-0232, tiferethisraelgreenport.org

Chabad of North Fork is hosting a Pesach Seder on April 15 at 7 p.m. Relive the exodus, discover the eternal meaning of the Haggadah,and enjoy a community Seder complete with hand-baked Shmurah Matzah, wine and dinner spiced with unique traditional customs. 725 Bennetts Pond Lane, Mattituck. 631-664-9831, chabadofnorthfork.org/pesach-seder