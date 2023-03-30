Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Hamptons is gearing up for one heck of an “eggxcellent” Easter, with events running from the 1st of the month to Easter Sunday on April 9, to Greek Easter on April 16. Check out the egg hunts, brunches, dinners and more in store for the South Fork this Easter.

EASTER EGG HUNTS GALORE & MORE

CMEE Egg-a-Palooza Fundraiser

Always a sold-out event, the Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE) Egg-a-Palooza Fundraiser takes place this year on Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m.–noon. Kiddos will decorate flower pots, plant spring flowers and search for treat-filled eco eggs hidden inside and outside the museum, and a certain bunny is expected to make an appearance. Private egg decorating parties are available too, so be sure to email CMEE if interested. The event, which starts with the egg hunt promptly at 10:15 a.m., is free for CMEE members and $25 for non-members. All proceeds benefit CMEE’s community outreach efforts, such as the biweekly food pantry. 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, [email protected], cmee.org

Great Hampton Bays Egg Hunt

The Hampton Bays Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Southampton Parks & Recreation Department have teamed up again for the second annual Great Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. at Good Ground Park. Bunny photo-ops, activities for kids, raffle drawings, a Name the Snow Plow Contest and a DJ dance party abound all morning, while the egg hunt begins promptly at 11 a.m. And it’s all free. 9A Squiretown Road, Hampton Bays. hamptonbayschamber.com

Montauk Eggstravaganza

The Montauk Ladies Auxiliary, Montauk Chamber of Commerce and the Candied Anchor are collaborating to host Montauk’s seventh annual Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m., and it’s sure to be an “eggxhilarating” day of fun for all ages. This creative spin on the Easter egg hunt consists of a field day of races, games and prizes to be won, plus free Easter baskets, bunny ears and activities for children 10 and under. The event takes place on the Montauk Green, so if it rains, the event moves to Sunday, April 2. 743 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2428, montaukchamber.com

LVIS Easter Egg Hunt

Grab your kids’ Easter baskets and get excited for the the annual Ladies’ Village Improvement Society (LVIS) of East Hampton Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 1, 11 a.m.–noon. Younger tykes will get to search a small designated area for candy-filled eggs, while older children get to explore the rest of the LVIS grounds. Keep an eye out for rare golden eggs, as children who find those will be rewarded. In addition to the thousands of eggs hidden by LVIS volunteers, the Easter Bunny will be at the rain-or-shine event ready for photos with the family. 95 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-1220, lvis.org

SASF Peeps & Paws

On Sunday, April 2, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation will welcome animal lovers to Peeps & Paws, a special Easter egg hunt for kids and pets. Additional event highlights include a ceremonial blessing of the animals, raffles and bake sale. The egg hunt is $10 for dogs and children, and pet Easter baskets can be purchased for $20. 102 Old Riverhead Road West, Hampton Bays. 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com

Westhampton Spring Egg Hunt

On Friday, April 7 at 11:15 a.m., children in preschool up to 3rd grade will scamper around the Westhampton Free Library’s Idea Place Floor looking for eggs hidden by local teens. Students in middle and high school may register to help hide eggs from 10–11 a.m. the morning of the egg hunt, and this will count as an hour of community service. 7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Gurney’s Montauk Easter Weekend

Gurney’s Montauk is once again hosting a weekend full of Easter activities for families staying at the resort. Friday, April 7 offers a welcome cocktail for the grown-ups, a family “dive-in” movie in the heated saltwater pool and live music. Saturday, April 8 includes a breakfast buffet, group fitness, egg dyeing at the Kids Club and more. And Sunday, April 9 gives guests first dibs on Gurney’s popular Easter brunch at 10 a.m. (adults $125; kids $65), wine tasting, kids ice cream sundae bar and more. 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com/montauk

HBVAC Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast

Parents and children can celebrate Easter while supporting the Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance Corp. (HBVAC) at the second annual HBVAC Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m.–noon. Egg hunts for the kids take place at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., and the Easter Bunny will be on premises ready for photos. Reservations are required at forms.gle/bSN1cRmReXFWnvXy8 and cost $10 per adult and $15 per child. 18C Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. facebook.com/HBVAC

Hampton Library Egg Hunt

Meet on the Hampton Library’s front lawn for the annual egg hunt in Bridgehampton on Saturday, April 8, 10–10:30 a.m. Children will be split into age groups and sent out to the library’s backyard to see what surprises the Easter Bunny left behind. No registration or fees required, just bring a basket for each of your kids. 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org

Egg Hunt on the Farm

The Green School in Sagaponack invites children ages 1–15 to to join in on the fun of an eco-friendly egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m.–noon. Following the egg hunt will be chances to feed friendly farm animals, ride ponies, make crafts, snap photos and snack on tasty goodies. Online registration is $65 per child, $20 for adults, and there’s a $25 fee to park on the farm. 287 Merchants Path, Sagaponack. 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org

Southampton Inn Easter Egg Hunt & Easter Brunch

The Easter Bunny has once again hidden eggs all over Southampton Inn’s grounds. Meet in the inn’s library on Sunday, April 9 before 10 a.m., at which point children will be sent out on their hunt for eggs. Easter breakfast at Claude’s Restaurant is available at 7 a.m., and brunch continues after the egg hunt until 3 p.m. 91 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

Topping Rose House Egg Hunts & Easter Brunch

Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House is hosting a day full of Easter excitement on Sunday, April 9. Egg hunts and Easter Bunny visits are scheduled for 9:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 1:45 a.m., and an all-day Easter bunch is on offer from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Brunch is $98 for a three-course meal and $49 for a children’s two-course meal. Adult options include crispy salmon sushi, tuna tartare, crispy salt and pepper calamari, black truffle pizza, buttermilk pancakes, seared black bass, grilled beef tenderloin, grilled lamb chops and choice of dessert. Children have the same dessert options — salted caramel sundae, puff pastry rhubarb tart and molten chocolate cake — plus a kid-friendly entrée such as rigatoni and meatballs. 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-808-2000, toppingrosehouse.com

EASTER EATS: JUST THE EGGS, HOLD THE HUNT

Citarella has whipped up an enticing menu of made-to-order dishes for Easter dinner, including pizza rustica, Easter egg bread, bone-in ham with apricot glaze, flourless chocolate cake and Easter egg cake. Orders must be placed via phone, email, online or in any Citarella market, including the three on the East End — in Southampton, Bridgehampton and East Hampton — at least 48 hours before your planned celebration. 212-874-0383, [email protected], citarella.com/holiday

L&W Market is providing takeout specials in honor of Easter — these include deviled eggs, shrimp cocktails, honey-mustard-glazed Berkshire ham and more. Orders must be made online by Friday, April 7 for pickup on Sunday, April 9, 10 a.m.–noon. 493 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1123, landwmarket.com

Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine has unveiled quite an impressive selection of Easter dishes made to complement your planned meal or give you the day off from cooking. Offerings include goat-cheese-stuffed artichoke hearts, zucchini fritters, mulligatawny, lobster bisque, semi-boneless duck, herb-rubbed turkey, garlic- and rosemary-rubbed boneless leg of lamb, glazed country ham, crown roast of pork, whipped carrots and parsnips, homemade chunky applesauce, pear almond tart, carrot cake and more. Email your order ahead of time to ensure everything is prepared in time for Easter. 32 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-4722, [email protected], sydneysgourmet.com

Highway Restaurant & Bar‘s Easter plans include a special brunch menu on Sunday, April 9 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. The robust menu includes brioche French toast, smoked salmon board, spaghetti carbonara, spring vegetable frittata, pizzas powered by Autostrada, plus pastries and celebratory libations. 290 Montauk Highway, East Hampton. 631-527-5372, highwaydinerandbar.com

Nick & Toni’s will also be offering a special brunch prix fixe from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. on Sunday, April 9 to celebrate Easter. The cost for the prix fixe is $80 per person, and the holiday specials will be available a la carte for dinner service beginning at 5 p.m. A separate menu will be available for children for both brunch and dinner service. Reservations can be made by phone or online. 136 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

Calissa in Water Mill is offering Easter brunch on Sunday, April 9, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. The three-course prix fixe is $55 per person and includes options such as a pikilia platter, brunch gyro, Belgian waffle, grilled salmon, chicken souvlaki and baklava. Reservations are a must. 1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. calissahamptons.com

Easter brunch will be served at The Bell & Anchor in Sag Harbor on Sunday, April 9 from 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended for those looking to enjoy the a la carte holiday menu, including dishes such as bacon oyster shooters, steamed mussels, lobster Benedict, duck hash, house-smoked salmon plate, French toast, miso-glazed Scottish salmon, bouillabaisse, old-school lobster garganelli, vegan no pasta lasagna, grilled sirloin burger, filet mignon, dreamy brownie sundae, Milk Pail apple bread pudding and more. 3253 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-3400, bellandanchor.com

Lulu Kitchen & Bar has announced they will be celebrating Easter with a special Wood-Fired Lamb Feast for two from 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday, April 9. The cost for the meal is $58 per person plus tax and gratuity, and a two-person minimum is required. The regular a la carte menu will also be available. The feast includes scrumptious noms such as slow roasted leg of lamb, mint-merguez stuffing, harissa yogurt sauce and English peas polenta. Reservations are recommended for dine in. 126 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com

The 1770 House Restaurant & Inn will celebrate Easter with new spring dishes and a fundraiser for a life-changing nonprofit organization. Chef Michael Rozzi’s two-course $59 prix fixe menu on Sunday, April 9 at 5 p.m. sees the debut of new seasonal items such as the lollo rosa and snap pea salad, chilled white asparagus with tarragon remoulade, South Fork razor clam soup, striped bass in spring fricassee and Long Island duck breast, as well as the rack of Australian lamb chops, which is exclusive to Easter Sunday. The appetizer and entrée menu will also be available for takeout. Additionally, in the week before Easter, 1770 House guests and diners can enter the annual Chocolate Bunny Raffle to benefit the Flying Point Foundation for Autism. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20 to enter to win a jumbo 24-inch, 10-pound milk chocolate bunny. The prize will be on display in the parlor, and the raffle winner will be announced on Saturday, April 8. 143 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-1770, 1770house.com

Elaia Estiatorio is celebrating not one Easter but two in 2023 — the widely celebrated date on Sunday, April 9 (aka Catholic Easter) and the Greek Orthodox date on Sunday, April 16 (aka Greek Easter). On Catholic Easter, a holiday brunch will be offered 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m. with a la carte options including baklava oatmeal, grilled octopus, grilled whole branzino, grass-fed beef and lamb burger and more. The normal dinner menu will be served from 4:30–8:30 p.m., with a happy hour running 4–6 p.m. On Greek Easter, the normal brunch menu will be offered starting at 11:30 a.m., then a traditional Greek celebration featuring an $85 prix fixe menu with traditional lamb on the spit, organic half-roasted lemon and oregano chicken and drink specials takes place from 3–8 p.m., running alongside happy hour from 4–6 p.m. Reservations can be placed via phone or Resy. 95 School Street, Bridgehampton. 631-613-6469, elaiaestiatorio.com

Chef Arie Pavlou of Bistro Été is hosting an authentic Greek Easter meal on Sunday, April 16. Enjoy a welcome beverage with the chef/owner then indulge in Cypriot cuisine including Chef Arie’s famous handmade sausages. The cost is $135 per person, and beverages can be added a la carte. 760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-500-9085, bistroete.com