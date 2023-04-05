Art Receptions

‘Regeneration’ Art Exhibit Displays Tim Ted Thirlby’s Works

This exhibition consisted of plywood paintings and impressions on paper by local artist Ted Thirlby. The typically overlooked construction material made for a fascinating exhibit that Thirlby displayed the beauty of. With the artist at the exhibit for the reception with refreshments available, guests were able to speak to the artist personally and understand for themselves the true beauty of an otherwise disregarded material.

