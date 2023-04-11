Photo Galleries

RISE Suicide Prevention Services’ Grand Opening

Jacqueline Moore Posted on

  • Charles Evdos, Jill Doherty, Rodney Harrison, Tracey AndersenRob Cuni

  • Enrichment Experience Suicide Prevention Program Clinical Bridger and Wellness Specialist Winter Landmann-HerdRob Cuni

  • Enrichment Experience Suicide Prevention Program Team Leader Allyson SwiatekRob Cuni

  • Executive Director Charles EvdosRob Cuni

  • Operations Director of Clinical Services and Behavioral Health Tracey AndersenRob Cuni

  • Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney HarrisonRob Cuni

A new program aimed to reduce suicide amongst teens and young adults officially had their grand opening at their location on Main Street, Riverhead. With a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their latest ventures, Rise Life Services Suicide Prevention and Enrichment Experience provided Long Island with it’s first youth suicide prevention center. Provided with a one million dollar grant from the State of New York, members of RISE are determined to make a difference on the ever growing suicide rates through hotlines, wellness strategies, and mental health services.

