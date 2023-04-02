Events

Sip & Paint with Hooter the Horned Owl

This special afternoon at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge allowed guests to create a watercolor with a live owl as their subject. With warm beverages, and an even warmer fireplace, attendees sat down to spend a wonderful afternoon painting the very vivacious horned owl, Hooter. Proceeds to this event directly benefited the Quogue Wildlife Refuge, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and caring for diverse wildlife. As artists painted, they learned more about horned owls, all while staying cozy and enjoying the light snacks provided.

