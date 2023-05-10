Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s still time to do some online Mother’s Day shopping or to pop into a local boutique in search of inspiration. Here are some unique ideas to get the creative juices flowing here in the Hamptons and North Fork.

10 Mother’s Day Gifts

Disset Mother’s Day Bonbons

Disset Chocolate’s Mother’s Day 2023 Bonbon Box is a sentimental one for owner/chocolatier Ursula XVII, with each bonbon flavor dedicated to a mom in her family. These flavors include rose spritzer, ice cream sandwich, cheesecake, crema Catalana, vanilla yule cake, flan, bulgaro and others for a total of 12. The last ship date is Monday, May 8, so either order shipping online before then or place an order for in-store pickup at Atelier Disset. The box is $39. 28080 Main Road, Cutchogue. dissetchocolateonline.com

Seraphine Mama & Mini Sweatshirts

Give the new mom in your life something fashionable, functional and adorable. This matching sweater set comprises matching cotton-blend sweaters for “Mama” and the “Mini” baby. The Mama top includes easy-open snaps at the sides for breastfeeding, while the Mini onesie has snaps at the should for changing and should fit until the baby is about three months old. Get the set for $99. seraphine.com

Rosepops Happy Mama Fourget Me Not

If you’re going to be giving Mom roses for Mother’s Day, consider gifting ones that will really pop. These roses will practically jump out of the box when she opens them, and through a special preservation process, these real flowers will stay fresh and colorful for months. This particular package includes four raspberry blooms in a pink plaid box adorned with “Happy Mother’s Day” on one side, plus some “Mama” bling on the ribbon. You can also add a personal message to make it extra personal. This box is $109 with bigger, smaller and design-your-own options available. rosepops.com

Made by Mary Nora Disc Necklace

An easy way to impress Mom on Mother’s Day is with personalized jewelry. Made by Mary’s Nora Disc Necklace is simple yet charming with two layered discs available in gold, silver or rose gold. The top disc can be emblazoned with a number of engravings from Mom’s home state to her favorite flower, and the disc below it can be inscribed with a name up to seven letters. The adjustable chain is available from 16″–18″ or 20″–22″. Make it Mom’s for $84 plus rush shipping if you want to guarantee it arrives in time. madebymary.com

Leallo’s Maui Shirt Dress

As the weather gets warmer, Mom is going to need a fresh wardrobe made with lighter fabrics, and Hamptons-based brand Leallo has some great options. You can’t go wrong with a basic shirt dress; the Maui Long-Sleeve Dress could be Mom’s next summer staple. Made of thin cotton gauze and sporting side slits and double side pockets, it’s ideal for beach trips, barbecues and meals on Main Street when paired with the right accessories. It comes in white, black, fairy blue and dusty olive. Look for it at the Sag Harbor, Bridgehampton and Amagansett stores for $189. 631-604-5549, leallo.com

Wine for the Whole (Adult) Family

Sometimes what Mom really wants can’t be wrapped in a box; she might just want to share a memory with her loved ones. Sparkling Pointe Vineyards and Winery in Southold has just the thing. On Sunday, May 14, the winery is hosting a Mother’s Day Sparkling Wine and North Fork Pastry Tasting. For $40 a ticket, guests can enjoy a flight of four sparkling wines, each paired with a pastry from a local baker. Pairing times are offered every 15 minutes from 10:45 a.m.–4 p.m. 39750 County Road 48 Southold. 631-765-0200, sparklingpointe.com

Alex Vinash’s Azabache Platform

Help Mom be the envy of her friends with the Azabache Platform designed by Alex Vinash New York. Handmade in Columbia using natural, sustainable materials, these leather platform sandals are ideal for the next girl’s night out. They’re available in sizes 4–9.5. alexvinash.com

Baobab Collection’s Candle Frida Draozy

While candles aren’t always the flashiest gifts, some mothers simply can’t get enough of them, and that’s especially true when talking about luxury scented candle brands like the Baobab Collection. Their new Frida Draozy collection includes pieces inspired by the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, with each candle covered in natural raffia and embroidered with roses amid graphic lines. The candle features here is the orchid, salt flower and ylang ylang scent, which is offered in four size options ranging 3.9 inches for $150 to 13.8 inches for $840. Check out the full collection online. us.baobabcollection.com

Bandolier Kimberly Crossbody Set

For the busy mom on the go, the Kimberly Set is ideal for carrying her iPhone, AirPods and essentials in a chic way. The three-piece set comes in smooth leather with the phone case able to be worn separately or with the AirPods case and expanded pouch attached. Together the set is $254 with ivory, sienna and black colorways available, as well as individually priced pieces. bandolierstyle.com

A Gift to The Retreat Keeps on Giving

For decades we’ve been asking the same question, “What do I buy for someone who has everything?” Well, maybe the answer has been to adjust your focus to people who aren’t so fortunate. This year, The Retreat in East Hampton is enticing kind-hearted sons, daughters and children to make a Mother’s Day donation to the organization, which supports abuse survivors and their families by providing them resources to escape and start life anew. For each gifted donation, The Retreat will mail Mom or the person of your choice a handwritten notecard letting them know a gift has been made in their honor and wishing them a wonderful day. Text “momsday” to 91999 or visit allagainstabuse.org to donate.