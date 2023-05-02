14 East End Restaurants for Mother’s Day Dining on May 14

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

While it may seem a bit early to begin thinking about Mother’s Day reservations, this holiday tends to be planned last minute year after year, and Mom deserves better. With Mom’s big day on Sunday, May 14 this year, here 14 East End restaurants that got their plans in order way ahead of the game. Expect more Mother’s Day announcements in the next couple of weeks.

HAMPTONS

Rooted Hospitality Group

(This list technically has 14 restaurants if we count these first four as one so …) The Rooted Hospitality Group’s East End establishments — RUMBA and Cowfish in Hampton Bays and Flora and Fauna in Westhampton Beach — are sweetening the deal of your typical Mother’s Day brunch this year. Mom will not only enjoy special holiday features at each restaurant on May 14, she’ll also receive a special gift just for her. Brunch begins at 11 a.m. at Flora and at 11:30 a.m. at the other three restaurants. rumbahamptonbays.com, cowfishrestaurant.com, florawhb.com, faunawhb.com

Good Ground Tavern

Canoe Place Inn’s Good Ground Tavern is a solid option for Mother’s Day merriment with Mom. The $75 three-course prix fixe menu offers small plates such as asparagus salad, baked crab dip and Canoe Place Inn clams casino; main courses like buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, smoked salmon eggs Benedict and quiche; and chocolate parfait or pavlova for dessert. Lunch reservations run noon–3 p.m., followed by dinner reservations from 5–9 p.m. For the moms who deserve a little extra pampering, look into booking an ONDA Canoe Place facial, massage or body treatment. 239 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

Stone Creek Inn

Those looking for a high-end Mother’s Day meal in East Quogue may want to make a reservation at Stone Creek Inn. On May 14, 3–7 p.m., the restaurant will offer a $95 three-course prix fixe with options such as lobster bisque, housemade potato gnocchi ala Romana, Long Island duck meatballs, warm oishii shrimp salad, Portuguese octopus carpaccio, tuna tartare, seared Hudson Valley duck foie gras, osetra supreme caviar, zuppa di pesce, herb-and-mustard-crusted rack of lamb, roasted branzino, cavatelli pasta with veal osso buco ragu, opera cake and chocolate cremeux. A children’s prix fixe menu for kids under 12 is also available for $45. 405 Montauk Highway, East Quogue. 631-653-6770, stonecreekinn.com

Calissa

Consider taking Mom to brunch at Calissa in Water Mill on May 14, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. The Mother’s Day three-course prix fixe is $75, and bottomless options are available for purchase. Appetizer, entrée and dessert options include rocket salad, grilled Spanish octopus, gravlax, vegetable frittata, lobster and avocado toast, Belgian waffle, moussaka, grilled red snapper, lamb chops, baklava, baked Alaska and more. There’s also a pikilia platter on offer as an a la carte addition; it comprises avocado tzatziki, kafteri, winter squash fava, artichoke labneh, melitzana and hummus for $55. 1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com

Elaia Estiatorio

Following up on their Spring Long Island Restaurant Week menu running through Saturday, April 30, Elaia Estiatorio in Bridgehampton is serving a special Greek Mother’s Day brunch starting at 11:30 a.m. on May 14. The restaurant will also be open for dinner that afternoon, 3–6 p.m. 95 School Street, Bridgehampton. 631-613-6469, elaiaestiatorio.com

Nick & Toni’s

Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton announced they will be offering a special brunch prix fixe menu and a la carte dinner specials in honor of Mother’s Day on May 14. The three-course brunch menu will cost $80 per person, plus tax and gratuity. A Bambini prix fixe menu for youngsters is also available for $24 and a la carte specials will be available for dinner. Brunch will be served 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and dinner service will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Reservations are recommended and can be made online or by calling the restaurant. Brunch items include breakfast pastries, artisanal cheese, tuna crudo, sweet breakfast polenta, brioche French toast, smoked salmon and avocado toast, and pan-roasted arctic char. For dinner, indulge in razor clams vermouth, spring rabbit agnolotti and domestic spring rabbit. 136 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

Highway Restaurant & Bar

East Hampton’s Highway Restaurant & Bar is hosting Mother’s Day brunch on May 14, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Menu highlights include avocado toast, spring vegetable frittata, brioche French toast, wood-oven-fired pizza, plus a mimosa bar. Reservations are highly recommended via phone or Resy. 290 Montauk Highway, East Hampton. 631-527-5372, highwayrestaurant.com

Navy Beach

Navy Beach in Montauk is reopening for the season on Saturday, April 29 at noon. Once they do, it won’t be long before they’re serving up an all-day Mother’s Day prix fixe on May 14, noon–10 p.m. Reservations can be made up to 14 days in advance. 16 Navy Road, Montauk. 631-668-6868, navybeach.com/montauk

NORTH FORK

Southold Social

Make Mother’s Day 2023 one for the books with a reservation to Chef François Payard’s Southold Social on May 14. On offer is a special $72 three-course prix fixe with course selections such as the Payard cheese soufflé, salmon tartare, roasted airline chicken breast, pork osso bucco, housemade cavatelli, seared salmon, peppercorn NY strip steak, social chocolate dome, buttermilk panna cotta and Payard’s pavlova. Reservations are open in the main dining room and upstairs from noon–6 p.m. 56125 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-8888, southoldsocial.com

North Fork Table & Inn

Southold staple North Fork Table & Inn is offering a $75 three-course prix fixe menu on Mother’s Day, May 14, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Enjoy assorted pastries, avocado toast points, spring onion tempura or other options for the table, then dig in to entrees like eggs Benedict, olive oil pancakes, pean and nettle agnolotti, chili-crusted cod, Acabonac grass-fed burger; house-made bacon rolls or breakfast potatoes on the side; and coconut and egg custards or double fudge bonbons for dessert. 57225 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

A Lure Chowder House

Southold chowder house A Lure is offering quite the alluring spread for Mother’s Day on May 14, noon–6 p.m. The holiday menu, available a la carte or as a $55 prix fixe, includes options such as shrimp and pork meatballs, crab avocado cocktail, grilled swordfish, macadamia-coconut-crusted flounder, lobster pappardelle, seared sea scallops, key lime pie and cranberry-walnut blondie. Additional options include Little Neck clams on the half shell and yellowfin tuna poke from the seafood bar, salmon, NY strip steak and chicken breast. 62300 Main Road, Southold. 631-876-5300, alurenorthfork.com

Barrila’s Pastaria Ristorante

Chef Marco Barrila of Insatiable Eats Catering is hosting Mother’s Day at his recently opened Riverhead eatery, Barrila’s Pastaria Ristorante. A holiday brunch buffet begins at 11 a.m. on May 14 and leads into dinner specials in the evening. Reservations can be made to the Il Giardino indoor garden room or to the La Terrazza outdoor dining patio. 300 East Main Street, Riverhead.631-726-4444, insatiableeats.com

Cooperage Inn

Those who indulged in Cooperage Inn’s Easter menu will be pleased to know that a similar menu will be on offer for Mother’s Day. The final a la carte menu may include tasty options like seafood bisque, garlic lam egg rolls, overstuffed baked clams, rosemary-garlic-marinated rack of lamb, chicken Francaise, broiled seafood medley, roast semi-boneless half duck, chicken pot pie, pistachio-orange-crusted barramundi and other dishes. The menu is available all day on May 14, 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m. 2218 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. 631-727-8994, cooperageinn.com

East Wind Long Island

Wading River’s East Wind Long Island is serving up a gourmet brunch buffet for Mom and the family on May 14, with seatings in the Grand Ballroom at 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. The buffet will be stocked with Belgian waffles, French toast, farm-fresh omelets, rigatoni alla vodka, penne marinara, roasted turkey breast, herb-crusted NY sirloin, Nova Scotia smoked salmon, smoked whitefish platter, Moroccan-spiced grilled chicken, pan-seared salmon and more.

A kids station is included for the young ones, and a cash bar is available to the adults. Tickets are $75; $35 for kids ages 3–10. Starting concurrently with the afternoon brunch seatings, a $70 three-course prix fixe dinner will be offered at Desmond’s at East Wind. The menu, available 1–7 p.m., includes such options as ricotta toast, sausage-stuffed fried olives, oysters Rockefeller, five-cheese ravioli, pomegranate-honey-glazed French chicken, sea scallops, peppercorn-pork tenderloin, filet mignon and more. 5720 Route 25A, Wading River. eastwindlongisland.com