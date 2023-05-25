Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Bob Gadreau, CEO of Provence Rosé Group, producers of Chateau de Berne and Ultimate Provence Importing Company, is joining this year’s Dan’s Rosé Soirée.

Dan’s Papers Rosé Soirée, a celebration of rosé — the East End’s unofficial summer drink — is kicking off the Twin Forks’ unofficial start of summer on Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 28 at the Southampton Arts Center.

We spoke to Gadreau about his road to the wine business, new industry trends, favorite wine and more in the lead up to this year’s Rosé Soirée.

Meet Bob Gadreau, CEO of Provence Rosé Group

How did you get into this line of work?

I worked with the owner of the estates that we import from for 25 years in a different business and he asked me to set up an import company to bring the wines to America. In the five years since we started, we now have distribution in 44 of the 50 states.

What new trends are you seeing?

The main trend in wine these days is toward premiumization. When looking at the numbers on a national basis we can see that the growth in Provence rosé is all happening in the premium category. In other words, wines over $15 and, more specifically, wines above $19.

What is your favorite wine?

This is a difficult question and almost like asking a parent which is your favorite child. My favorite wine depends on what I’m doing. If I’m sitting on the deck and having a glass of rosé for a cocktail, I really enjoy a glass of Chateau de Berne, Romance. If I am having chilled seafood, like shrimp or oysters, I would probably have a bottle of Chateau de Berne, Inspiration and I love Ultimate Provence when I’m having sushi. It is also terrific for Thanksgiving paired with turkey and cranberry sauce.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

For most of my professional career I have drawn inspiration from my father, who was an extremely hard-working and honest businessperson.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

One of the people I respect most is a gentleman by the name of Mel Dick. He was instrumental in setting up Southern Glazers Wine department, and some say he is credited for creating the concept of a wine list. He was also one of the first to import water from France. His innovation, hard work and fairness have always impressed me.

What will you be serving at Rosé Soirée?

We will be serving two wines from Château De Berne called Romance and Inspiration.

Learn more at provencerose.com