If there’s ever a day to go out and enjoy a Margarita, tacos and other great Mexican cuisine in the Hamptons and North Fork, Cinco de Mayo is the time to do it!
May 5 commemorates the date in 1862 when General Ignacio Zaragoza and his Mexican troops defeated French invaders in the Battle of Puebla. The underdog victory against a better equipped force was a massive morale boost. It was not, however, Mexican Independence Day, as many believe.
So celebrate with some Mexican food, and drink some yummy cocktails at our latest Dan’s Best of the Best-winning East End spots, along with some other eateries we couldn’t leave out.
BEST MARGARITAS
South Fork Best Margarita 2022 Winner
K Pasa
2 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-800-8226
1-800-taco.com
North Fork Best Margarita 2022 Winner
Little Lucharitos
487 Main Road Unit D, Aquebogue
631-779-3681
lucharitos.com/aquebogue
BEST TACOS
South Fork Best Taco 2022 Winner
K Pasa
2 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-800-8226
1-800-taco.com
North Fork Best Taco 2022 Winner
Little Lucharitos
487 Main Road Unit D
Aquebogue
631-779-3681
lucharitos.com/aquebogue
BEST MEXICAN CUISINE
South Fork Best Mexican Cuisine 2022 Winner
Estia’s Little Kitchen (tie)
1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke
Sag Harbor
631-725-1045
estias.com
K Pasa (tie)
2 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-800-8226
1-800-taco.com
North Fork Best Mexican Cuisine 2022 Winner
Lucharitos
119 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-6666
lucharitos.com/greenport
MORE EAST END MEXICAN FOOD
More South Fork Mexican Picks
La Fondita
74 Montauk Highway, Amagansett
631-267-8800
lafondita.net
Coche Comedor
74A Montauk Highway, Amagansett
631-267-5709
cochecomedor.com
La Hacienda Mexican Grill
48 Jagger Lane, Southampton
631-287-6814
Margarita Grille
83 Main Street, Westhampton Beach
631-288-5252
themargaritagrille.com
Sabrosa Mexican Grill
1152 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
631-726-6565
sabrosamexicangrill.com
More North Fork Mexican Picks
Mattitaco
10560 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-7826
mattitaco.com
Tikal.I
110 Front Street, Greenport
631-333-2018
facebook.com/TIKALCOMIDALATINA/
