Hampton Eats

Enjoy East End Tacos, Margaritas & Mexican for Cinco de Mayo 2023

By Posted on
Eat some East End Mexican eats for Cinco de Mayo 2023!
Eat some East End Mexican eats for Cinco de Mayo 2023!
Getty Images

If there’s ever a day to go out and enjoy a Margarita, tacos and other great Mexican cuisine in the Hamptons and North Fork, Cinco de Mayo is the time to do it!

May 5 commemorates the date in 1862 when General Ignacio Zaragoza and his Mexican troops defeated French invaders in the Battle of Puebla. The underdog victory against a better equipped force was a massive morale boost. It was not, however, Mexican Independence Day, as many believe.

So celebrate with some Mexican food, and drink some yummy cocktails at our latest Dan’s Best of the Best-winning East End spots, along with some other eateries we couldn’t leave out.

Track down a delicious Margarita in the Hamptons for National Margarita Day
Track down a delicious Margarita in the HamptonsGetty Images

BEST MARGARITAS 

South Fork Best Margarita 2022 Winner

K Pasa
2 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-800-8226
1-800-taco.com

North Fork Best Margarita 2022 Winner

Little Lucharitos
487 Main Road Unit D, Aquebogue
631-779-3681
lucharitos.com/aquebogue

Close up of fresh fish tacos with coleslaw, avocado, salsa and lime creme in a flour tortilla on blue plate
Photo: 123RF

BEST TACOS

South Fork Best Taco 2022 Winner

K Pasa
2 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-800-8226
1-800-taco.com

North Fork Best Taco 2022 Winner

Little Lucharitos
487 Main Road Unit D
Aquebogue
631-779-3681
lucharitos.com/aquebogue

Fish Tacos
Fish Tacos

BEST MEXICAN CUISINE

South Fork Best Mexican Cuisine 2022 Winner

Estia’s Little Kitchen (tie)
1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke
Sag Harbor
631-725-1045
estias.com

North Fork Best Mexican Cuisine 2022 Winner

Lucharitos
119 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-6666
lucharitos.com/greenport

Mexican food table with traditional dishes. Chili con carne, tacos, tomato salsa, corn chips with guacamole Cinco de Mayo
Getty Images

MORE EAST END MEXICAN FOOD

More South Fork Mexican Picks

La Fondita
74 Montauk Highway, Amagansett
631-267-8800
lafondita.net

Coche Comedor
74A Montauk Highway, Amagansett
631-267-5709
cochecomedor.com

La Hacienda Mexican Grill
48 Jagger Lane, Southampton
631-287-6814

Margarita Grille
83 Main Street, Westhampton Beach
631-288-5252
themargaritagrille.com

Sabrosa Mexican Grill
1152 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
631-726-6565
sabrosamexicangrill.com

More North Fork Mexican Picks

Mattitaco
10560 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-7826
mattitaco.com

Tikal.I
110 Front Street, Greenport
631-333-2018
facebook.com/TIKALCOMIDALATINA/

What’s your favorite spot for Margaritas and Mexican eats on the East End? Tell us in the comments or on Facebook!

Find more of Dan’s Best of the Best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com.

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites