If there’s ever a day to go out and enjoy a Margarita, tacos and other great Mexican cuisine in the Hamptons and North Fork, Cinco de Mayo is the time to do it!

May 5 commemorates the date in 1862 when General Ignacio Zaragoza and his Mexican troops defeated French invaders in the Battle of Puebla. The underdog victory against a better equipped force was a massive morale boost. It was not, however, Mexican Independence Day, as many believe.

So celebrate with some Mexican food, and drink some yummy cocktails at our latest Dan’s Best of the Best-winning East End spots, along with some other eateries we couldn’t leave out.

BEST MARGARITAS

South Fork Best Margarita 2022 Winner

K Pasa

2 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-800-8226

1-800-taco.com

North Fork Best Margarita 2022 Winner

Little Lucharitos

487 Main Road Unit D, Aquebogue

631-779-3681

lucharitos.com/aquebogue BEST TACOS South Fork Best Taco 2022 Winner K Pasa

2 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-800-8226

1-800-taco.com North Fork Best Taco 2022 Winner Little Lucharitos

487 Main Road Unit D

Aquebogue

631-779-3681

lucharitos.com/aquebogue BEST MEXICAN CUISINE South Fork Best Mexican Cuisine 2022 Winner Estia’s Little Kitchen (tie)

1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke

Sag Harbor

631-725-1045

estias.com K Pasa (tie)

2 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-800-8226

1-800-taco.com North Fork Best Mexican Cuisine 2022 Winner Lucharitos

119 Main Street, Greenport

631-477-6666

lucharitos.com/greenport MORE EAST END MEXICAN FOOD More South Fork Mexican Picks

La Fondita

74 Montauk Highway, Amagansett

631-267-8800

lafondita.net

Coche Comedor

74A Montauk Highway, Amagansett

631-267-5709

cochecomedor.com

La Hacienda Mexican Grill

48 Jagger Lane, Southampton

631-287-6814

Margarita Grille

83 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

631-288-5252

themargaritagrille.com



Sabrosa Mexican Grill

1152 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-726-6565

sabrosamexicangrill.com

More North Fork Mexican Picks

Mattitaco

10560 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-7826

mattitaco.com

Tikal.I

110 Front Street, Greenport

631-333-2018

facebook.com/TIKALCOMIDALATINA/

