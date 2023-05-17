East Hampton

East Hampton Fire Department’s 2023 Dinner & Dance Award Ceremony

By Jacqueline Moore

  • Austin Brown, EHFD Captain 2022 Officer of the Year Greg Brown, EHFD Chief Duane Forrester, EHFD Ex-Chief 2022 Fireman of the Year Ken BrownAlex Verdugo

  • Donna Harden, EHFD Ex-Chief Ray HardenRichard Lewin

  • EHFD Ex-Chief Joe DeCristofaro, EHFD 2nd Assistant Chief Alex VerdugoRichard Lewin

  • Lisa Larsen, EH Village Mayor Jerry LarsenAlex Verdugo

  • Mr. and Mrs. Scott BrancheAlex Verdugo

  • Sag Harbor FD 2nd Assistant Chief Gary Wilson, Vicki Geyer, Sag Harbor FD 1st Assistant Chief Michael GeyerRichard Lewin

The Maidstone Club in East Hampton hosted the annual Inspection Dinner Dance for the East Hampton Fire Department. Welcomed by East Hampton Village Mayor Jerry Larsen, guests attending this private event were able to celebrate these dedicated people and listen to remarks by Chief Duane Forrester, 1st Assistant Chief Greg Eberhart, and 2nd Assistant Chief Alex Verdugo.

The evening included a three-course dinner and quite a bit of dancing, but the main attraction was, of course, the awards ceremony. Awards were given out for Years of Service, Meritorious Service, Fire Fighter of the Year, Officer of the Year, Company of the Year, and Chief’s Appreciation.

It was a fun and intimate event celebrating the East Hampton Fire Department and their hard work and dedication to their community.

