The Maidstone Club in East Hampton hosted the annual Inspection Dinner Dance for the East Hampton Fire Department. Welcomed by East Hampton Village Mayor Jerry Larsen, guests attending this private event were able to celebrate these dedicated people and listen to remarks by Chief Duane Forrester, 1st Assistant Chief Greg Eberhart, and 2nd Assistant Chief Alex Verdugo.

The evening included a three-course dinner and quite a bit of dancing, but the main attraction was, of course, the awards ceremony. Awards were given out for Years of Service, Meritorious Service, Fire Fighter of the Year, Officer of the Year, Company of the Year, and Chief’s Appreciation.

It was a fun and intimate event celebrating the East Hampton Fire Department and their hard work and dedication to their community.