Fabian Almazan Quintet Performs at Hamptons Jazzfest

By Jacqueline Moore

  • Jad Bdeir, Lisa, Claes, & Ira BarocasBruce Mermelstein

  • Hamptons Jazzfest- Photographer Ric Kallaher, Christina Strassfield Executive Director Southampton Arts CenterBruce Mermelstein

  • Vincent dePaul Lombardi, Lucy PuigBruce Mermelstein

  • Hamptons Jazzfest Fabian Almazan QuintetBruce Mermelstein

  • Drummer Zack O'FarrillBruce Mermelstein

  • Saxophonist Try RobertsBruce Mermelstein

  • Salli-Jo and Rob BordenBruce Mermelstein

  • Bassist Linda May HanBruce Mermelstein

  • Fabian AlmazanBruce Mermelstein

  • Claes BrondalBruce Mermelstein

  • Christina Strassfield Executive Director Sothampton Arts CenterBruce Mermelstein

  • Angus Bruce, Lucy and Jeremy PresnerBruce Mermelstein

The Southampton Arts Center welcomed the world-renowned pianist and composer Fabian Almazan for an fantastic evening of jazz. The Grammy nominated Cuban-American musician and the SWR New Jazz Meeting Commission, drew an enthusiastic crowd with his masterful playing and beautiful compositions. Jazz enthusiasts got listened intently to one of their favorite genre’s most innovative and talented artists in the perfect and intimate venue provided by Southampton Arts Center, allowing the audience an immersive experience. Almazan took the stage by storm, showcasing his unique blend of jazz and classical influenced music.

