Fabian Almazan Quintet Performs at Hamptons Jazzfest

The Southampton Arts Center welcomed the world-renowned pianist and composer Fabian Almazan for an fantastic evening of jazz. The Grammy nominated Cuban-American musician and the SWR New Jazz Meeting Commission, drew an enthusiastic crowd with his masterful playing and beautiful compositions. Jazz enthusiasts got listened intently to one of their favorite genre’s most innovative and talented artists in the perfect and intimate venue provided by Southampton Arts Center, allowing the audience an immersive experience. Almazan took the stage by storm, showcasing his unique blend of jazz and classical influenced music.