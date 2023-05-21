Artists & Galleries

Parrish Art Museum’s 125th Anniversary Exhibition Series

By Jacqueline Moore Posted on

  • Leslee StradfordJenny Gorman

  • Artists & OrganizersJenny Gorman

  • Eric FischlJenny Gorman

  • Ugo RondinoneJenny Gorman

  • Sam MoyerJenny Gorman

  • Robert LongoJenny Gorman

  • Nina YankowitzJenny Gorman

  • Mary HeilmannJenny Gorman

  • Louis Meisel, Martha McLanahan, Fred Seegal, Susan MeiselJenny Gorman

  • Jeremy DennisJenny Gorman

  • Eric Fischl, April GornikJenny Gorman

  • Enoc PerezJenny Gorman

  • Eddie MartinezJenny Gorman

  • Claude LawrenceJenny Gorman

  • Chief Curator Corinne Erni, Board CoChair Alexandra StantonJenny Gorman

  • Chief Curator Corinne Erni, Joe ZuckerJenny Gorman

  • Stephen and Sandy Perlbinder, Corinne Erni, Rafael Lozano HemmerJenny Gorman

A grand celebration marked the opening preview of Artists Choose Parrish, an extraordinary exhibition series that commenced the Museum’s momentous 125th Anniversary.

Over 300 esteemed guests converged to see for themselves, the unveiling of this highly anticipated event. The exhibition showcased the incredible talents of renowned artists who handpicked captivating pieces for display.

With the atmosphere brimming with excitement, art enthusiasts, curators, and patrons immersed themselves in the diverse and inspiring works of art. The opening preview set the stage for the commemoration of the Parrish Art Museum’s rich history and artistic legacy.

With this exhibition being a captivating beginning, guests eagerly await the upcoming installments, promising remarkable exhibitions to honor this significant milestone.

