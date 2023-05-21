Parrish Art Museum’s 125th Anniversary Exhibition Series

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A grand celebration marked the opening preview of Artists Choose Parrish, an extraordinary exhibition series that commenced the Museum’s momentous 125th Anniversary.

Over 300 esteemed guests converged to see for themselves, the unveiling of this highly anticipated event. The exhibition showcased the incredible talents of renowned artists who handpicked captivating pieces for display.

With the atmosphere brimming with excitement, art enthusiasts, curators, and patrons immersed themselves in the diverse and inspiring works of art. The opening preview set the stage for the commemoration of the Parrish Art Museum’s rich history and artistic legacy.

With this exhibition being a captivating beginning, guests eagerly await the upcoming installments, promising remarkable exhibitions to honor this significant milestone.