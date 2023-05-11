Photos: Westhampton Beach Brewing Company’s 5K Run

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Westhampton Beach Brewing Company played host to an exciting event this past weekend. As a precursor to the annual Spring Fling festivities, the brewery organized a 5K run to support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The Westhampton Beach Brewing Company collaborated with the New York Riptide & Boomer Esiason Foundation to ensure that the event was a huge success, with runners and supporters coming together to raise awareness and funds for a worthy cause.

Participants were treated to a party under the big tent in town following the race, where they enjoyed beer, food, and music from a DJ. The race registration fee included a bib, a race shirt, and of course, a cold beer.