Charity

Photos: Westhampton Beach Brewing Company’s 5K Run

By Jacqueline Moore Posted on

  • Brian Skipp- Westhampton Beach Brewing Co. Partner-Founder, Westhampton Beach Mayor Mayor Maria Moore, Digger KoziarzRick Seigleman

  • James Dowd, Steven Winkler, Rich BlackmanRick Seigleman

  • Holly Degnan, John BarryRick Seigleman

  • Jo WIlkes, David Wilkes, Rebekah Flohr, Patrick Reuter, Erin VidalRick Seigleman

  • Mike Novotny, Christie Novotny, Lucy, RosieRick Seigleman

  • Starting line of the WHB Brewing Company 5K RunRick Seigleman

  • 1st Place finisher Louis ValleRick Seigleman

  • 2nd Place finisher Kasie CarrellRick Seigleman

  • 3rd Place finisher Thomas SagerRick Seigleman

The Westhampton Beach Brewing Company played host to an exciting event this past weekend. As a precursor to the annual Spring Fling festivities, the brewery organized a 5K run to support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The Westhampton Beach Brewing Company collaborated with the New York Riptide & Boomer Esiason Foundation to ensure that the event was a huge success, with runners and supporters coming together to raise awareness and funds for a worthy cause.

Participants were treated to a party under the big tent in town following the race, where they enjoyed beer, food, and music from a DJ. The race registration fee included a bib, a race shirt, and of course, a cold beer.

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites