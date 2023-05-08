Hampton Eats

Recipe: Chops Steakhouse Chimichurri

By Posted on
The Chops Steakhouse chimichurri
Courtesy Chops Steakhouse

Head chefs Luis Juarez and Edwin Hernandez came together to craft an expert menu featuring premier cuts of dry aged steaks, fresh seafood, traditional steakhouse sides, as well as daily specials at Chops Steakhouse.

Now you can make their magical chimichurri sauce at home.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1/2 cup finely draped parsley
3–4 cloves garlic, finely draped or minced
2 small red chilies, de-seeded and finely chopped
3/4 teaspoon dried oregano
2 level teaspoons coarse salt

Directions:

1. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl.

2. Allow to sit for 5–10 minutes to release all of the flavors into the oil before using. Ideally, let it sit for more than two hours if time allows.

3. Enjoy!

For more from Chops Steakhouse, visit chopspatchogue.com.

