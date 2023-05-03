18 Great Restaurants Serving at Dan’s Rosé Soirée 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Rosé Soirée is a wonderful summer event that celebrates the pink-hued wine and the joy of gathering with friends and family. While sipping on a glass of rosé at home is a lovely way to enjoy the occasion, there’s nothing quite like enjoying it with great food and atmosphere.

Here are some restaurants that are participating in the Rosé Soirée.

Restaurants at Rosé Soirée 2023

75 Main: This popular eatery has become a celebrity hotspot, attracting the likes of Kim Kardashian and her famous family, and has been focus of the reality series Serving the Hamptons on the Discovery+. 75 Main Sreet, Southampton, 75main.com

Clam Bar: Located in the scenic Napeague stretch between Amagansett and Montauk, with seafood as delicious as the views are beautiful. 2025 Montauk Highway, Amagansett, clambarhamptons.com

Gabriel’s NYC: This New York City staple for more than three decades serves only the finest Italian food. 40 Central Park South, Manhattan, gabrielsbarandrest.com

Golden Pear: The Golden Pear, which has locations in Southampton, East Hampton and Bridgehampton, has been a Hamptons staple for over 25 years. Multiple locations, goldenpearcafe.com

Good Ground Tavern at Canoe Place Inn & Cottages: This destination is gaining a great reputation for creative, Mediterranean-infused takes on classic cuisine, thanks to the vision of chef Ülfet Ralph who’s serving up delicious dishes in their beautifully appointed dining room, bar and terrace. 239 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, canoeplace.com

Hen of The Woods: Laser-focused on local and seasonal ingredients sourced from farmers and purveyors and offers unique Asian ingredients and prepared foods. 48 Hampton Road, Southampton, 48hampton.com

ITA Kitchen: Short for Italian American Kitchen, chef and owner Salvatore Sorrentino incorporates into his new eatery his decades of experience working at Matteo’s and Andreas 25. 45 W Main Street, Bay Shore, itakitchenbayshore.com

Marc Bynum Concepts: This three-time Chopped champion is the force behind such popular restaurants as 317 Main, The Pie Hole, and Hush, to name a few. marcbynumconcepts.com

NAIA: In 2020, the Capri Hotel in Southampton debuted their one-of-a-kind dining experience, NAIA. 281 County Road 39A, Southampton, naiahamptons.com

Newlight Bread: Newlight Breadworks CEO Stephen Robinson is bringing his “Hamptons born & bread” artisan bread. newlightbread.com

Pecado: This authentic Mexican restaurant is serving up fresh eats in an upbeat ambiance. 49 W. Main Street, Bay Shore, pecadomexican.com

Ruby Murray’s: A classic “ghost kitchen” operating after hours out of Southampton’s Wishbone Farms market (54 Hampton Road) and serving Indian food in the British style, Ruby Murray’s is open for limited takeout and delivery on weekends only. rubymurrays.world

Ruta Oaxaca: This Mexican restaurant with a flair for authenticity and fun ambiance has a menu inspired by cultural foods made in Oaxaca such as steak in black mole, a traditional Mexican sauce. 30 E. Main Street, Patchogue, rutaoaxacamex.com

Saaz: Chef Sameer Mohan brought his fabulous Indian food to Southampton about a decade ago, and he’s taken part in many of Dan’s Papers Taste events since. 1746 County Road 39, Southampton, saazindian.com

Sea Basin: This Italian and seafood eatery has earned a loyal following. 642 Route 25A, Rocky Point, seabasin.com

Spiro’s Restaurant & Lounge: This acclaimed eatery has a menu that will compliment your marg perfectly, featuring apps such as citrus tuna tartare and cherry pepper calamari, as well as entrees such as filet mignon, rack of lamb, and stuffed salmon. 4 Patchogue Drive Rocky Point, spiroslounge.com

Union Burger Bar: This Hamptons hit is always packed with customers hungry for more. 40 Bowden Square, Southampton, unionburgerbar.com

Village Cheese Shoppe: Though you can certainly score a tasty wedge of manchego or brie at Cheese Shoppe in Southampton Village, non-locals and village newbies are often surprised to learn that the eatery is actually an artisanal cafe and gourmet market. 11 Main Street, Southampton, villagecheeseshoppe.com

