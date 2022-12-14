Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Popular Southampton-set reality series Serving the Hamptons is returning for a second season — but this time Zach Erdem and his team at 75 Main will be appearing on HBO Max!

The show, which launched to great fanfare on Discovery+ in April of 2022 and quickly gained a large following of viewers who tuned in to keep up with the lives and loves of the management and staff as they worked hard and played hard while “living the life” that comes with summer in the Hamptons and rubbing elbows with (or at least serving) Erdem’s millionaire, billionaire and celebrity diners.

HBO Max is inviting viewers to catch up by re-airing all of Season 1 starting today, Wednesday, December 14 while Season 2 is still being edited for broadcast next year in March 2023.

According to Erdem, HBO Max has already picked up the show for a third season that will be filmed in summer 2023 and air beginning in the spring of 2024.

Serving the Hamptons was a “must-see” series last year as it chronicled the goings on of its cast both inside and outside the restaurant, but airing only on Discovery+ likely limited the viewership.

Now on HBO Max, the channel of hits like House of the Dragon, White Lotus, Hacks and Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That…, the series will get a brand new, much larger audience.

And we’re hearing Serving the Hamptons Season 2 will feature new and returning cast members, along with several unexpected surprises at 75 Main!

Visit hbomax.com to get in on the fun.