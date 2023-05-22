Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A Chat with Richard Kirshenbaum

Episode 132: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Richard Kirshenbaum, CEO and founder of NSG/SWAT, a high-profile boutique branding agency launched in 2011. Considered to be one of the most exciting personalities in New York City advertising, Kirshenbaum is an entrepreneur, author, television host and a board member of Arts Connection.

