Dan Talks with Richard Kirshenbaum, CEO & Founder of NSG/SWAT

Richard Kirshenbaum, CEO & Founder of NSG/SWAT
Richard Kirshenbaum, CEO & Founder of NSG/SWAT

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

A Chat with Richard Kirshenbaum

Episode 132: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Richard Kirshenbaum, CEO and founder of NSG/SWAT, a high-profile boutique branding agency launched in 2011. Considered to be one of the most exciting personalities in New York City advertising, Kirshenbaum is an entrepreneur, author, television host and a board member of Arts Connection.

Dan speaks with Richard Kirshenbaum, CEO and founder of NSG/SWAT – Episode 132

