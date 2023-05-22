In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
A Chat with Richard Kirshenbaum
Episode 132: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Richard Kirshenbaum, CEO and founder of NSG/SWAT, a high-profile boutique branding agency launched in 2011. Considered to be one of the most exciting personalities in New York City advertising, Kirshenbaum is an entrepreneur, author, television host and a board member of Arts Connection.