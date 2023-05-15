Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Rosé Soirée 2023 is almost here, and Roman Roth is joining the fun.

No celebration of East End food and wine, especially one focused on rosé, would be complete without the great Wölffer Estate Winemaker Roman Roth, one of the key figures behind the winery’s popular Summer in a Bottle Rosé and so much more!

Dan’s Papers Rosé Soirée, a celebration of rosé — the East End’s unofficial summer drink — is kicking off the Twin Forks’ unofficial start of summer on Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 28 at the Southampton Arts Center.

We spoke to Roth about his career path, his favorite wine and what wines he’s brining to this amazing event.

Meet Wölffer Estate Winemaker Roman Roth

How did you get in this line of work?

My father was a winemaker and cooper (barrel maker) and distiller in Germany. And together with my mother they had a wine/liquor merchant business. I was always fascinated by how great wine was revered and celebrated and it sparked my interest to see how great wine is made and to learn and study the craft.

What new wine trends are you seeing?

Rosé is here to stay. The last couple of years this category has seen amazing growth and rosé is so good and way too much fun to ever go away. Sauvignon Blanc is having a great time at the moment and going forward. Luckily we can make great Sauvignon Blanc on LI.

What is your favorite wine?

Most importantly a wine has to be interesting and have character but is also balanced. I never heard myself say no to a great Champagne. But it is impossible to just name one. I love quality Pinot Noir and Riesling.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Trips to wine regions. As we now make wine in LI, Argentina and in France there is always some great idea that you see but that can be tweaked or fine-tuned. Or you see what is not done in other regions or done badly!

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

I admire wineries or winemakers that stay true to their region and have high ideals.

What’s a unique winemaking ritual you practice?

Singing in the wine cellar … or at wine dinners! It’s what creates good vibes and gives harmony to my wines and me.

What wines do you plan to serve at the event?

Estate Rosé, Summer in a Bottle Rosé and Finca Rosé.

Wölffer Estate Winery is located at 139 Sagg Road in Sagaponack. Call 631-537-5106 or visit wolffer.com.