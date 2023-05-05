The List of Rosé Wines Available at Rose Soiree 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Rosé Soirée, the kickoff of the Dan’s Taste Summer Series timed to coincide with the start of beach season on Memorial Day weekend, is a delightful gathering that calls for a glass of the perfect rosé wine.

So, what kind of wine will be served at a Rosé Soirée on May 28 at the Southampton Arts Center? Only the best rosés from the top wineries on the East End and around the world, of course.

First, it’s important to understand what rosé wine is. Rosé is a type of wine that is made from red grapes, but unlike red wine, the grape skins are removed after only a short amount of time, which gives it its signature pink color. Rosé can vary in style from sweet to dry and can be made from a variety of red grape varietals, including Grenache, Syrah and Pinot Noir.

Here are the rosés that some of the participating wineries will be pouring at the event.

Rosé Wines Available at Rose Soiree 2023

Suhru Wines: Rosé and Pinot Grigio, both of which are available in both bottles and cans.

Wölffer Estate Vineyard: Estate Rosé, Summer in a Bottle Rosé and Finca Rosé.

DAOU: 2021 DAOU Rose and the 2022 DAOU Sauvignon Blanc.

Corey Creek Vineyards: The 2021 Syrah rose will be poured.

Bedell Cellars: 2022 Rosé.

Notorious Wines: Notorious Pink Rose and Victorious Pink Sparkling Rose.

Araldici: Moscato

Also serving rosé will be Bartenura, Borghese Vineyard, Bridgehampton Breeze, Château Roubine, The Pale, Maison Mirabeau, Vera Wang Party, and Peconic Bay Vineyards.

Cheers to a wonderful summer soirée!

For tickets and more information, visit DansTaste.com.