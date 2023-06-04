Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Become immersed in the stars and stripes of America and embrace the patriotic spirit for July 4 at West Palm Beach‘s 35th annual 4th on Flagler celebration, the largest waterfront Independence Day celebration in South Florida.

“Stars and Stripes in Paradise is such a perfect theme for 4th on Flagler,” said Mary Pinak, the City of West Palm Beach’s community events manager. “As soon as you arrive at the event, you will feel the festive and patriotic energy.”

An energetic display of pride, the celebration features three music stages, a military honor ceremony, an entertainment zone for kids, roving entertainment, and more. The highlight will be a breathtaking fireworks display over the Intracoastal Waterway, lighting up the night sky with rockets for 18 minutes.

“Our Fourth of July celebration features a ton of family-friendly entertainment, delicious food and drinks for purchase, activities for the kids, a meaningful patriotic ceremony, and of course, one of the best fireworks shows in South Florida,” Pinak said, “It is truly the best event of the summer!”

With over 50,000 people expected to attend, 4th on Flagler will feature performances by the 13th Army Band, a musical ensemble composed of Florida’s National Guard soldiers that has a rich history leading back to 1930. Additionally, CoverUp, a South Florida-based band led by singer Larry Demers, will be playing upbeat hits to keep the energy levels high.

Blankets and chairs are recommended for a cozy setup to enjoy the night. For those who prefer to stay at home, tune into WBPF 25 News for a special show.

“Our Annual 4th on Flagler celebration is rich with tradition,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. “I hope everyone will plan to join and enjoy our beautiful waterfront and plentiful activities.”

The 4th on Flagler celebration will occur from 6–10 p.m. along Flagler Drive, between Banyan Boulevard and Fern Street. For more information, visit wpb.org/events.