Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced that its 2023 Mainstage Season will bring together top theatrical talent in a spectacular four-show summer lineup. Subscriptions for the 2023 season are now on sale and remain the best way to get premier seats for the lowest price. The Mainstage season is complemented by Music Mondays and Comedy Club Saturdays.

BAY STREET MAINSTAGE SEASON

DOUBLE HELIX

Through June 18

In this world-premiere musical by Madeline Myers, directed by Scott Schwartz, the 1950s race to discover the structure of DNA grips the scientific community. One brilliant young researcher, Rosalind Franklin, contends with adversity, anti-Semitism and love to uncover one of life’s great mysteries.

DIAL M FOR MURDER

June 27–July 23

This new comedy adaptation of the suspense thriller made famous by Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 masterpiece film, is written by Frederick Knott, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and directed by Walter Bobbie. In it, Tony suspects his wife Margot, a wealthy socialite, is having an affair. As he plots to have her killed in this stylish game of cat and mouse, the tension grows, and the twists and turns will keep you guessing until the very end.

TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE

August 1–20

In this new comedy written by and starring Steve Guttenberg, directed by David Saint, four actors play 90 characters throughout a farcical, laugh-out-loud story, journeying from Guttenberg’s family home on Long Island to the glamour of Hollywood.

SAMMY & ME

August 14–19

Virtuosic Broadway performer Eric Jordan Young investigates his obsession with Sammy Davis Jr., and his questions take audiences on a whirlwind journey through Davis’ life and music. The play with music is cowritten by Young and Wendy Dann, who also directs.

BAY STREET MUSIC MONDAYS

DERICK DAVIS

Monday, July 10, at 8 p.m.

Derrick Davis starred as Coalhouse in Bay Street’s 2022 smash hit Ragtime. He is a dynamic and passionate performer of stage and screen, who has held the roles of The Phantom in the 25th Anniversary Tour of The Phantom of the Opera and Mufasa on the Gazelle Tour of Disney’s The Lion King.

JULIE BENKO

Monday, July 17, 8 p.m.

Julie Benko is an award-winning actress, singer and writer based in New York. Her most recent Broadway appearance is as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. For her performance as Fanny, she was named the 2022 Breakout Star for Theater in The New York Times.

ISAAC MIZRAHI

Monday, August 7, 8 p.m.

Isaac Mizrahi has worked in the entertainment industry as an actor, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. He is the subject and co-creator of the award-winning film Unzipped, a documentary following the making of his fall 1994 collection.

MELISSA ERRICO: LET YOURSELF GO

Monday, August 21, 8 p.m.

An evening of uplifting theater, jazz and film melodies with Broadway star Melissa Errico. She is a Tony Award-nominated actress, singer and author. She’s starred on- and off-Broadway in musicals including My Fair Lady, High Society, Amour and Dracula.

CHARLES MCPHERSON QUARTET FEATURING RANDY BRECKER

Monday, August 28, at 8 p.m.

Charles McPherson has performed at concerts and festivals around the world with his own variety of groups, consisting of quartets, quintets and full orchestras. Charles has toured the U.S., Europe, Japan, Africa and South America with his own group, as well as with jazz greats Barry Harris, Billy Eckstine, Lionel Hampton, Nat Adderly, Jay McShann, Phil Woods, Wynton Marsalis, Tom Harrell, Randy Brecker, James Moody, Dizzy Gillespie and others. This performance is in collaboration with Hamptons Jazz Fest 2023 and co-produced by the Jam Session Inc.

COMEDY CLUB & SUMMER GALA

While the headlining comedians for Comedy Club are still to be announced, the dates are set for Saturday, May 27, 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 24, 8 p.m.; and Saturday, July 29, 8 p.m. And the annual Summer Gala will take place at Bay Street Theater honoring Julie Andrews, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick on Saturday, July 8, 7 p.m.

Bay Street Theater is located at 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. For tickets, call the box office at 631-725-9500 or visit baystreet.org.