Gurney’s Montauk Chef Christopher Watts Hosts Dan’s Clambake

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dan’s Taste is teaming with glamorous oceanfront resort Gurney’s Montauk to host Clambake MTK, the latest from the award-winning event series showcasing the best hospitality talent in the Hamptons.

Famed for its sweeping, dramatic ocean views and chic, second-to-none accommodations, Gurney’s will be displaying its beautiful space, as well as its culinary muscle, with Executive Chef Christopher Watts preparing a truly Hamptons-style clambake in a fun walk-around format featuring seafood, caviar, and some special treats from the native Californian. The event takes place on Thursday, July 13th amid Gurney’s stunning ocean backdrop.

Expect items on the menu to be sourced from local producers like Balsam Farm, Sagaponack Farm, and North Fork Oyster Company. Watts, now in his second year on the job at the world-famous resort, is still getting to know the local terrain, but is amazed by the punch that’s packed by the area’s local farm harvests.

Chatting with Gurney’s Chef Christopher Watts

“I’m always trying to find the people with the freshest food, the less something travels the better it tastes, for me it’s the way I live, and as a chef, food just tastes better … natural, locally sourced foods, that’s what I want to eat, so that’s what I’m trying to give people in a larger format,” said Watts.

Some of the straight-from-the-farm-stand produce he will be showcasing include heirloom tomatoes and first-season corn.

Also on the clambake menu: local clams with chorizo, Passmore caviar, and North Fork oysters. VIP guests will also get exclusive access to a plated lobster dinner along with premier cocktails, a beachside bonfire after party, and a gift bag full of Hamptons swag.

“There will be chilled seafood, clams, tomato salad, sweetcorn Mexican style,” said Watts, “the idea is that you’re going to have a beautiful afternoon looking over the ocean in Montauk and enjoying some really fun food.”

Watts, ironically, was a surfer growing up on California’s Seal Beach, so he’s a natural fit in Montauk, and his love for food stems from a youth spent watching famous TV chef Julia Child with his grandmother.

A surfing injury in his 20s resulted in Watts taking the full-time leap into cooking. Now a veteran of high-profile chef’s gigs (his last was a seven-year stint in Carmel, California), his award-winning farm-to-table and sustainably minded cuisine have helped him travel the world with his family.

He’s settled down now in Montauk, though, and when he’s not doing the rounds and checking in with the many culinary spaces in the Gurney’s profile, he’s busy being a father, and still occasionally tries to catch a wave or two.

“I still get out there once in a while, most likely it’ll probably be on a boogey board, I go around and find some little short break, but nothing too intense, work is pretty busy,” he said.

The team he inherited in his new position has helped smooth his transition from the west coast. “I’ve got a real good team, they love to work, that was fortunate for me. The toughest part of this kind of job is managing staff. But my job is to make sure my team has what they need so that they’re successful … if you can do that on a large scale, it’s a good time, and we can provide a really fun experience.”

Jonathan Macioce, Gurney’s general manager, added that he was excited to again partner up for Summer 2023 with Dan’s Taste.

“We are excited to host two extraordinary events this summer with Dan’s Papers,” said Macioce. “Our chefs have created a fantastic menu of fresh seafood for the clambake where guests will enjoy an iconic Hamptons culinary experience while experiencing the breathtaking views and atmosphere of our resort.”