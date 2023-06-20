Dan Talks with Peter Walsh, Author & Circassian Historian

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Peter Walsh

Episode 136: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner speaks with Peter Walsh, a historian, lecturer and author of Ocean Road: The Story of the Circassian, about the historic shipwreck off the coast of Bridgehampton.

A Water Mill resident, Walsh is also a playwright and former owner of Coogan’s Bar in New York City.

The1876 grounding and eventual destruction of the Circassian was a disaster of such proportions that many involved remembered it for the rest of their lives. In total, 28 souls were lost aboard the Circassian, including 10 Shinnecock men.