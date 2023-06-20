Dan Talks with Peter Walsh, Author & Circassian Historian

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Meet Peter Walsh
Episode 136: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner speaks with Peter Walsh, a historian, lecturer and author of Ocean Road: The Story of the Circassian, about the historic shipwreck off the coast of Bridgehampton.
A Water Mill resident, Walsh is also a playwright and former owner of Coogan’s Bar in New York City.
The1876 grounding and eventual destruction of the Circassian was a disaster of such proportions that many involved remembered it for the rest of their lives. In total, 28 souls were lost aboard the Circassian, including 10 Shinnecock men.