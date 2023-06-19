Dan’s Papers Wins 5 Press Club of Long Island Awards

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Press Club of Long Island honored Dan’s Papers with five awards for coverage of local arts and news during the local chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists’ annual Media Awards ceremony on June 15.

Dan’s Papers, the only weekly publication covering the entire East End, earned two first-place prizes and three second-place awards in the narrative division of the competition that includes print journalists from major daily newspapers to hyperlocal online-only media outlets.

Managing Editor David Taylor won first place in the entertainment category for his story “A Little Challenge, A Lot of Fun,” a review of Bay Street Theater’s immersive experience. Oliver Peterson, the managing editor of DansPapers.com, placed first in the arts category with his piece “From Dumpster Discovery to Hamptons Fine Art Fair,” about hundreds of paintings by late artist Francis Hines being saved from the trash and finding their way to a prestigious exhibition.

Editor in Chief Timothy Bolger won three second-place prizes in the contest. “Hazy Hamptons Legacy of Inventing the Long Island Iced Tea 50 Years Ago” won in the food and beverage category, “East End Farmers Among First Recreational Pot Grower Licensees” won in the business category and “Manorville Murders: 10 Years After Discovery of Remains, Exploring LI’s Pre-Gilgo Cold Case Dumping Ground” won in the crime category.

In addition, Madeline Armstrong, a contributor at the Long Island Press — Dan’s sister publication — placed second in the in-depth reporting category for her story “Long Island Immigrants Fight Deportation Alone Amid Backlog.”

And Lilyen Armstrong, an Adelphi University student who is interning with Dan’s Papers and the Long Island Press this summer, won twice in the student division, placing second in the investigative category and third in the best college reporter category.

Visit pcli.org to find a complete list of 2023 Media Awards winners.