Guild Hall typically presents more than 200 programs and hosts 60,000 visitors each year. The museum mounts eight to 10 exhibitions, ranging from the historical to the contemporary, and focuses on artists who have an affiliation with the Hamptons.

On view when Guild Hall officially reopens its newly renovated East Hampton home on July 2 through September 4, Renee Cox: A Proof of Being is a selection of the artist’s most well-known and celebrated photographs from 1993 to present, curated by Monique Long.

GUILD HALL SUMMER 2023

GARDEN AS ART

Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m.

Join Guild Hall this special day featuring a morning talk and a self-guided tour of four incredible private East Hampton Village gardens. Supporters at the Patron ticket level and above will be invited for a cocktail prolongé hosted by Cornelia and Ralph Heins at their exquisite garden.

CLOTHESLINE ART SALE

Saturday, July 22, 9 a.m.

The Clothesline Art Sale is one of the most beloved and affordable art traditions in the Hamptons since its inception in 1946. For 76 years, it has provided accessible artwork to the community, while supporting the local artists who thrive here.

SUMMER GALA HONORING KEN WYSE

Friday, August 4, 5 p.m.

Celebrate the art and artists of the East End at Guild Hall’s annual Summer Gala. With lavish décor and exquisite food, this annual benefit brings together the best and the brightest in support of the museum. After an exhibition viewing at Guild Hall, cocktails and dinner will be served at Mulford Farm.

LISETTE OROPESA & BEL CANTO BOOT CAMP

Saturday, August 12, 7 p.m.

Highly praised for her seamless voice, precise coloratura, magnetic stage presence and innate musicality, Lisette Oropesa and Bel Canto Boot Camp co-founders Rachelle Jonck and Derrick Goff will present an intimate recital of bel canto repertoire. The recital at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will conclude Oropesa’s residency at Guild Hall, during which she will have led private coaching and a public masterclass with the 2023 Guild Hall & Bel Canto Boot Camp Resident Artists.

STIRRING THE POT: DE GUSTIBUS AT GUILD HALL

Sunday, August 13, 11 a.m.

Join Florence Fabricant for a chat with Chef Jarrod Huth, Culinary Director at the new Canoe Place Inn. Chef Huth will demo his dry aged Hiramasa with Canoe Place Reserve Caviar and Green Curry Vinaigrette while guests sip on bubbly provided by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and sample the finished dish. This is the first Stirring the Pot of summer 2023 to be hosted at Guild Hall, as the three prior dates take place at area restaurants: July 16 at Estia’s Little Kitchen, July 30 at Nick & Toni’s and August 6 at Rosie’s Amagansett, featuring Seamore’s.

HAMPTONS DANCE PROJECT

August 18–20

Jose Sebastian and Hamptons Dance Project return to Guild Hall for their fifth summer season. Set on a stunning 20-acre farm overlooking Gardiners Bay, this annual event honors the East End’s legacy as a creative hotbed and artistic haven to promote dance as a pillar of the area’s rich cultural landscape.

END OF SUMMER SILENT DISCO DANCE PARTY

Saturday, September 2, 7 p.m.

Celebrate Labor Day weekend by grooving to the beat of your favorite tunes under the stars as DJs spin the most danceable songs from the ’70s to today, broadcasted to wireless headphones.

Guild Hall is located at 158 Main Street, East Hampton. For more info, call 631-324-0806 or visit guildhall.org.