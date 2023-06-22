Hamptons & North Fork Fireworks Displays for Summer 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Celebrate the July 4 holiday and our independence at Hamptons and North Fork fireworks displays!

Hamptons & North Fork Fireworks

An American Picnic with Fireworks by Grucci

Friday, June 30, 7-10 p.m.

Enjoy this annual East End sparkling party featuring a carnival with games, stilt walkers and magicians, as well as a delicious American picnic, music and dancing. And of course, you’ll want to stick around for magical fireworks displayed over Shinnecock Bay!

Meadow Lane, Southampton. 631-283-5847, sfah.org/americanpicnic

John A. Ward Independence Day Fireworks

Saturday, July 1, 9:30 p.m.

Get in the summer spirit at the Sag Harbor Yacht Club, with fireworks in honor of the Fourth of July. This is a popular tradition among the Sag Harbor community.

27 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0567, sagharboryc.com

Riverhead Raceway Fireworks

Saturday, July 1, 6 p.m.

Enjoy and evening of NASCAR-style auto racing, demolition derby and more at Riverhead Raceway, with a special fireworks display celebrating 73 years of the of the Flying Dutchman race.

1797 Old Country Road, Riverhead, riverheadraceway.com

Fireworks at Umbrella Beach

Tuesday, July 4, 9-10 p.m.

Bring out your beach chairs and enjoy this sparkling event sponsored by the Montauk Chamber of Commerce. A fireworks cruise will begin at 6 p.m.

Umbrella Beach, Montauk. montaukchamber.com/event/fireworks-cruise

Shelter Island Fireworks

Saturday, July 8, 9:15–9:45 p.m.

Check out the fireworks show at Crescent Beach and be part of an island holiday tradition. Rain date July 9.

Shore Road, Shelter Island, shelterislandfireworks.com

The Clamshell Foundation Fireworks Show

Saturday, July 15

View the fireworks over Three Mile Harbor while listening to music simulcast on WLIW-FM with host Brian Cosgrove. The rain date is Sunday, July 16.

Three Mile Harbor, East Hampton. clamshellfoundation.org/fireworks