ITA Kitchen Toasts Grand Opening

By Jacqueline Moore
ITA Kitchen in East Moriches hosted its grand opening party, sponsored by Dan’s Papers. Owners Christina and Salvatore Sorrentino graciously hosted guests as they sipped on cocktail menu highlights like espresso martinis and sangria flights, world-class wine selections, and flavorful Italian-inspired dishes like seafood linguini Luciano, blackened scallops, truffle lobster mac and cheese, chicken burrata caprese and sweet chili salmon.

The wait staff were swift and attentive, and they went above and beyond in keeping spirits high – especially Anthony Margiotta, who went from server to friend of the Dan’s table over the course of the evening. Located at the end of Atlantic Avenue, this new waterfront restaurant is a hidden gem worth seeking out.

