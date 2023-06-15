Celebrates July 4 at Seagate Hotel & Spa in Delray Beach

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Seagate Hotel & Spa is providing travelers and locals in need of a staycation with July 4 holiday festivities and a fourth night free deal throughout the month of July.

Hotel guests at Seagate have access to the Beach Club which offers a view of the Delray fireworks show starting at 9 p.m. Other activities on the holiday include a pool DJ from noon to 4 p.m. and barbecue food, popcorn, cotton candy and snow cones on the beach from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Children can participate in a bean bag toss, bucketball, connect four, airbrush body painting and/or hula hooping.

The Atlantic Grille at Seagate will have live music from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Grille’s holiday specials include the $24 “smashed burger” and $10 boozy American craft beer cocktails.

For those wanting a party outside the hotel, Downtown Delray hosts their annual Fourth of July celebration from 5 to 9:30 p.m. The event sees more than80,000 people each year, and offers food-eating contests, food trucks and vendors, live music and, of course, the firework display.

Guests at Seagate can view the festivities from the Beach Club with beach service, a beachside pool, and restaurant.

Also at the hotel, The Seagate Country Club showcases championship golf, tennis and pickleball, all available to guests.

The Seagate Hotel & Spa is located at 1000 E. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach. Learn more at seagatedelray.com.