Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Celebrates July 4 at Seagate Hotel & Spa in Delray Beach

By Lilyen McCarthy
comments
Posted on
Delray Beach fireworks
Delray Beach fireworks

The Seagate Hotel & Spa is providing travelers and locals in need of a staycation with July 4 holiday festivities and a fourth night free deal throughout the month of July.

Hotel guests at Seagate have access to the Beach Club which offers a view of the Delray fireworks show starting at 9 p.m. Other activities on the holiday include a pool DJ from noon to 4 p.m. and barbecue food, popcorn, cotton candy and snow cones on the beach from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Children can participate in a bean bag toss, bucketball, connect four, airbrush body painting and/or hula hooping. 

The Seagate Hotel in Delray Beach
The Seagate Hotel in Delray Beach

The Atlantic Grille at Seagate will have live music from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Grille’s holiday specials include the $24 “smashed burger” and $10 boozy American craft beer cocktails. 

For those wanting a party outside the hotel, Downtown Delray hosts their annual Fourth of July celebration from 5 to 9:30 p.m. The event sees more than80,000 people each year, and offers food-eating contests, food trucks and vendors, live music and, of course, the firework display.

Guests at Seagate can view the festivities from the Beach Club with beach service, a beachside pool, and restaurant.

Also at the hotel, The Seagate Country Club showcases championship golf, tennis and pickleball, all available to guests.

The Seagate Hotel & Spa is located at 1000 E. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach. Learn more at seagatedelray.com.

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites