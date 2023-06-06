New Hamptons & North Fork Restaurants Open for Summer 2023

There are a number of new Hamptons and North Fork restaurants that have yet to welcome guests for a full East End summer. Where will you be dining this season?
NEW HAMPTONS RESTAURANTS
Vin Sur Vingt Bistro
29 Main Street, Sag Harbor
With outposts in Washington, D.C. and New York City, this “new-breed” take on the bistro-a-vin features a rotating collection of 250 wines and a menu inspired by the founder’s grandmother. Plus, a French-centric craft cocktail menu and over 40 different wines by the glass.
Fini Pizza
237 Main Street, Amagansett. finipizza.com
Relative newcomer on the Brooklyn throwback slice-shop scene trying its “no flop” thin-crust pizza on Amagansett Main Street. Other treats from this Williamsburg-based team will include Italian ices, gelato and weekend bagels!
Mavericks Montauk
51 South Edgemere Drive Street, Montauk. mavericksmontauk.com
East Hampton native and chef-partner Jeremy Blutstein is at the helm again in this highly-anticipated debut that bills itself as a “steak place but not a steak place.” Located on the edge of picturesque Fort Pond, this “surf-and-turf re-boot” boasts a hefty food and drink menu, stunning water views, and a 700-pound shark sculpture.
Enchanté
210 Hampton Road, Southampton. enchantebistro.com
This charming new bistro offers French fare in a glass-enclosed room adorned with natural linens and silk velvets. A richly layered ambiance is the perfect match for tartares, fruits de mers and chicken liver mousse.
Street Food On the Green
99 The Plaza, Montauk. streetfoodonthegreen.com
Local sushi pioneer Jun “Jimmy” Lin opens his third location in Montauk — a sun-filled sit-down version of his Street Food Market — on the plaza circle. The menu offers casual Asian fare like scallion pancakes, dumplings, bubble tea, and spring rolls, but the locally-sourced, fresh-off-the-boat sushi and poke bowls are the stars of the show.
Sag Harbor Kitchen
26 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. sagharbor.kitchen
The historic American Legion building on the village waterfront is where you’ll find Sag Harbor Kitchen, led by Michelin-awarded Executive Chef Melissa O’Donnell. It will be a coastal affair with a breezy open kitchen and a “seafood forward” menu with a nod toward beaches around the world.
Barona Bay
149 Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. baronabay.com
Seafood-centered with flavors fused together from the New American and European catalogues, Austrian chef-owner Romeo Auer has a big space (220 seats inside and out) to fill in this latest addition to the hamlet’s crowded restaurant scene.
eLTacobar
62 Main Street, Sag Harbor
The latest from restauranteur Laurent Tourondel, in the former space of his LT Burger, promises curated cocktails, an extensive tequila list, and his version of “approachable, authentic Mexican fare.” Nosh on original tacos and craft margaritas while listening to the chill sounds of rotating weekend DJs.
Maison Close
435 East Lake Drive, Montauk. maisonclose.com
With its Moulin Rouge-inspired banquettes, coral-and-blue color scheme, and mirrored brass accents, you might feel like you’re in Saint-Tropez at this upscale bistro with an “immaculate” al fresco atmosphere. Twenty-two dock-and-dine slips are ready for you and your guests arriving by boat. Plus, lobster roll croissant!
Talya Restaurant
161 2nd House Road, Montauk. talyarestaurant.com
A whimsical, jungle-inspired theme is backdrop to Chef Geoffrey Lechantoux’ culinary homage to Greece. Grilled octopus, lamb lollipops and exotic cocktails, including the Katsikisio Gala, with ouzo, mezcal, and fresh goat cheese, make for an intimate Mediterranean dining experience.
Good Ground Tavern
239 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. canoeplace.com/dining
Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, bar, and terrace in the newly opened Canoe Place Inn. Enjoy pizzas, pastas and seafood on this historic property that once hosted the likes of Babe Ruth and Albert Einstein and dates back to 1679.
R.aire
259 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. hamptonmaid.com/dine
Billed as “a totally unique dining experience” in the Hamptons, this restaurant at the Hampton Maid Motel offers a shareable menu that features Spanish tapas and authentic paella. Led by Chef Alex Bujoreanu, who also offers a signature six-course tasting menu fit for “thrill-seeking gastronomes.”
Awesome Burger
385 Abrahams Path, Amagansett
Crafty burger-and-dog stand from the folks who bought you Mattitaco. Serving hand-cut fries, a wide array of specialty burgers, and salchipapa, skip the ketchup and go for the “Awesome Sauce.”
Parrish Museum Café
279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. parrishart.org
Serving “locally sourced, elegant, and fresh offerings,” the museum’s café is open Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Find sandwiches prepared by Southampton Cheese Shop and refreshments from local wineries including Channing Daughters and Wölffer Estate Vineyard.
Sushi by Bou
136 Main Street, Southampton. sushibybou.com
Offering a timed, chef’s choice 12-piece omakase with a “speakeasy” experience, Sushi by Bou is opening within Blue Mar in Southampton. “Come early, stay late” for craft cocktails, imported sake and “high-energy vibes.”
Taylor’s Sushi Suite
32 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach
Opening within Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine, Taylor’s Sushi Suite offers an intimate eight-seat sushi counter that will offer guests their own private chef for 60 minutes with a guided omakase to include 17-courses for $150 per person.
Tasty Zone
12 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
Under new management, this Hamptons Bays takeout spot specializing in Latin cuisine is open from 6 am to 8 pm. Try the encebollado, an Ecuadorian specialty soup made with cassava, fresh tuna, tomato and onions.
Curated Fine Meats
338 Montauk Highway, East Hampton. curatedfinemeats.com
“The jewelry store of meats,” serving “ready to go” USDA prime cuts. This modern butcher shop with “no lines, no waiting” in Wainscott also offers catering and gourmet grocery products.
ITA Kitchen
215 Atlantic Avenue, East Moriches. itakitchen.com
Innovative Italian cuisine in traction-gaining Moriches offering brunch, dinner and cocktails. From Pesto Risotto Balls to Cannoli Pancakes and homemade Burrata Raviolis, the menu offers a distinctly modern take on Italian-American flare.
NEW NORTH FORK RESTAURANTS
Little Fish
50 North Sea Drive, Southold. littlefishnofo.com
“Approachable,” “recognizable” and “coastal” are the right adjectives to describe Little Fish, a beachside addition to the North Fork’s foody scene with a space overlooking the Long Island Sound. Offering up no fuss beach-side seafood from the family behind Montauk’s Gig Shack.
The Dimon Estate
370 Manor Lane, Jamesport. thedimonestate.com
Jamesport restaurant serving farm-to-table and dock-to-dish on a history-laden country manor. Serene gardens and orchards surround this sanctuary-like bridge to centuries past. Menu includes duck confit rangoon, Thai coconut mussels and sea witch pad Thai.
Good Juju’s BBQ and Seafood Shack
487 Main Road, Aquebogue
Restauranteur Matt LaMaina adds to his Lucharitos’ franchises with this 800-square-foot BBQ joint with a redesigned interior reminiscent of the small crab shacks found in coastal towns throughout the south. Perfect for the seafood he’s serving with a Cajun spin, and don’t forget about down-home classics smoked on the premises, like pulled pork, ribs and brisket.
Minnow
650 1st Street, New Suffolk. minnowrestaurant.com
Sustainable restaurant debuting in New Suffolk that highlights environmentally consciousness, all the way down to the thrifted silverware and returnable glass containers. Using only line-caught local seafood and produce from the area, expect your meals here to be good for the earth, too.