New Hamptons & North Fork Restaurants Open for Summer 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There are a number of new Hamptons and North Fork restaurants that have yet to welcome guests for a full East End summer. Where will you be dining this season?

NEW HAMPTONS RESTAURANTS

Vin Sur Vingt Bistro

29 Main Street, Sag Harbor

With outposts in Washington, D.C. and New York City, this “new-breed” take on the bistro-a-vin features a rotating collection of 250 wines and a menu inspired by the founder’s grandmother. Plus, a French-centric craft cocktail menu and over 40 different wines by the glass.

Fini Pizza

237 Main Street, Amagansett. finipizza.com

Relative newcomer on the Brooklyn throwback slice-shop scene trying its “no flop” thin-crust pizza on Amagansett Main Street. Other treats from this Williamsburg-based team will include Italian ices, gelato and weekend bagels!

Mavericks Montauk

51 South Edgemere Drive Street, Montauk. mavericksmontauk.com

East Hampton native and chef-partner Jeremy Blutstein is at the helm again in this highly-anticipated debut that bills itself as a “steak place but not a steak place.” Located on the edge of picturesque Fort Pond, this “surf-and-turf re-boot” boasts a hefty food and drink menu, stunning water views, and a 700-pound shark sculpture.

Enchanté

210 Hampton Road, Southampton. enchantebistro.com

This charming new bistro offers French fare in a glass-enclosed room adorned with natural linens and silk velvets. A richly layered ambiance is the perfect match for tartares, fruits de mers and chicken liver mousse.

Street Food On the Green

99 The Plaza, Montauk. streetfoodonthegreen.com

Local sushi pioneer Jun “Jimmy” Lin opens his third location in Montauk — a sun-filled sit-down version of his Street Food Market — on the plaza circle. The menu offers casual Asian fare like scallion pancakes, dumplings, bubble tea, and spring rolls, but the locally-sourced, fresh-off-the-boat sushi and poke bowls are the stars of the show.

Sag Harbor Kitchen

26 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. sagharbor.kitchen

The historic American Legion building on the village waterfront is where you’ll find Sag Harbor Kitchen, led by Michelin-awarded Executive Chef Melissa O’Donnell. It will be a coastal affair with a breezy open kitchen and a “seafood forward” menu with a nod toward beaches around the world.

Barona Bay

149 Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. baronabay.com

Seafood-centered with flavors fused together from the New American and European catalogues, Austrian chef-owner Romeo Auer has a big space (220 seats inside and out) to fill in this latest addition to the hamlet’s crowded restaurant scene.

eLTacobar

62 Main Street, Sag Harbor

The latest from restauranteur Laurent Tourondel, in the former space of his LT Burger, promises curated cocktails, an extensive tequila list, and his version of “approachable, authentic Mexican fare.” Nosh on original tacos and craft margaritas while listening to the chill sounds of rotating weekend DJs.

Maison Close

435 East Lake Drive, Montauk. maisonclose.com

With its Moulin Rouge-inspired banquettes, coral-and-blue color scheme, and mirrored brass accents, you might feel like you’re in Saint-Tropez at this upscale bistro with an “immaculate” al fresco atmosphere. Twenty-two dock-and-dine slips are ready for you and your guests arriving by boat. Plus, lobster roll croissant!

Talya Restaurant

161 2nd House Road, Montauk. talyarestaurant.com

A whimsical, jungle-inspired theme is backdrop to Chef Geoffrey Lechantoux’ culinary homage to Greece. Grilled octopus, lamb lollipops and exotic cocktails, including the Katsikisio Gala, with ouzo, mezcal, and fresh goat cheese, make for an intimate Mediterranean dining experience.

Good Ground Tavern

239 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. canoeplace.com/dining

Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, bar, and terrace in the newly opened Canoe Place Inn. Enjoy pizzas, pastas and seafood on this historic property that once hosted the likes of Babe Ruth and Albert Einstein and dates back to 1679.

R.aire

259 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. hamptonmaid.com/dine

Billed as “a totally unique dining experience” in the Hamptons, this restaurant at the Hampton Maid Motel offers a shareable menu that features Spanish tapas and authentic paella. Led by Chef Alex Bujoreanu, who also offers a signature six-course tasting menu fit for “thrill-seeking gastronomes.”

Awesome Burger

385 Abrahams Path, Amagansett

Crafty burger-and-dog stand from the folks who bought you Mattitaco. Serving hand-cut fries, a wide array of specialty burgers, and salchipapa, skip the ketchup and go for the “Awesome Sauce.”

Parrish Museum Café

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. parrishart.org

Serving “locally sourced, elegant, and fresh offerings,” the museum’s café is open Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Find sandwiches prepared by Southampton Cheese Shop and refreshments from local wineries including Channing Daughters and Wölffer Estate Vineyard.

Sushi by Bou

136 Main Street, Southampton. sushibybou.com

Offering a timed, chef’s choice 12-piece omakase with a “speakeasy” experience, Sushi by Bou is opening within Blue Mar in Southampton. “Come early, stay late” for craft cocktails, imported sake and “high-energy vibes.”

Taylor’s Sushi Suite

32 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach

Opening within Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine, Taylor’s Sushi Suite offers an intimate eight-seat sushi counter that will offer guests their own private chef for 60 minutes with a guided omakase to include 17-courses for $150 per person.

Tasty Zone

12 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

Under new management, this Hamptons Bays takeout spot specializing in Latin cuisine is open from 6 am to 8 pm. Try the encebollado, an Ecuadorian specialty soup made with cassava, fresh tuna, tomato and onions.

Curated Fine Meats

338 Montauk Highway, East Hampton. curatedfinemeats.com

“The jewelry store of meats,” serving “ready to go” USDA prime cuts. This modern butcher shop with “no lines, no waiting” in Wainscott also offers catering and gourmet grocery products.

ITA Kitchen

215 Atlantic Avenue, East Moriches. itakitchen.com

Innovative Italian cuisine in traction-gaining Moriches offering brunch, dinner and cocktails. From Pesto Risotto Balls to Cannoli Pancakes and homemade Burrata Raviolis, the menu offers a distinctly modern take on Italian-American flare.

NEW NORTH FORK RESTAURANTS

Little Fish

50 North Sea Drive, Southold. littlefishnofo.com

“Approachable,” “recognizable” and “coastal” are the right adjectives to describe Little Fish, a beachside addition to the North Fork’s foody scene with a space overlooking the Long Island Sound. Offering up no fuss beach-side seafood from the family behind Montauk’s Gig Shack.

The Dimon Estate

370 Manor Lane, Jamesport. thedimonestate.com

Jamesport restaurant serving farm-to-table and dock-to-dish on a history-laden country manor. Serene gardens and orchards surround this sanctuary-like bridge to centuries past. Menu includes duck confit rangoon, Thai coconut mussels and sea witch pad Thai.

Good Juju’s BBQ and Seafood Shack

487 Main Road, Aquebogue

Restauranteur Matt LaMaina adds to his Lucharitos’ franchises with this 800-square-foot BBQ joint with a redesigned interior reminiscent of the small crab shacks found in coastal towns throughout the south. Perfect for the seafood he’s serving with a Cajun spin, and don’t forget about down-home classics smoked on the premises, like pulled pork, ribs and brisket.

Minnow

650 1st Street, New Suffolk. minnowrestaurant.com

Sustainable restaurant debuting in New Suffolk that highlights environmentally consciousness, all the way down to the thrifted silverware and returnable glass containers. Using only line-caught local seafood and produce from the area, expect your meals here to be good for the earth, too.