Events by Peter Ambrose chef and owner Peter Ambrose, renowned for bringing succulent menus to fabulous East End events, is bringing his award-winning fare to this summer’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons.

Returning on Thursday, June 22, Chefs of the Hamptons 2023 is the ultimate culinary event of the summer. An annual favorite of foodies, Dan’s has curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes.

It’s a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food & drink, which is part of an incredible curated experience, from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor.

We spoke to Ambrose about how he became a chef, where he gets his inspiration and his ultimate comfort food in the lead up to this year’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons..

Meet Peter Ambrose of Events by Peter Ambrose

How did you get into this line of work?

I was introduced to this business over 40 years ago by my dad, helping with his clambake business. As a teenager, I spent time working at the Seafood Shop in Wainscott, scaling fish and cleaning mussels, calamari and shrimp. I also owned my own store in East Hampton (Hampton Seafood Co.).

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I draw a great deal of inspiration from those who have worked for me and from my clients. I have a whole line of sauces that have been inspired by client requests and that continue to inspire new dishes (petesendlessummer.com). Another example of client inspiration are paellas, which were requested by one client, and have since inspired a number of new dishes.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine industry and why?

Éric Ripert, French chef, restaurant owner (Le Bernardin) author, television personality specializing in modern French cuisine and noted for his work with seafood. I admire him for all that he has built and for prioritizing quality in everything he does. He is a lovely individual as well.

What is your favorite dish?

Spaghetti with my own clam sauce.

What is your comfort food?

Pizza!

What is a unique kitchen ritual that you practice?

We like to have fun in our kitchen, so it is not unusual to find me dancing. I have become known as the “dancing chef!” It helps to create a fun atmosphere.

What will you be serving at the Chefs of the Hamptons?

Open-top Cubano sandwich.

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets.

Call Events by Peter Ambrose at 631-806-7730 or visit chefpeterambrose.com.