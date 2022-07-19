Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Whether you’re looking to have your black-tie wedding catered or you want to have a clam bake-style birthday party in your Hamptons home, Chef Peter Ambrose, owner of Hamptons-based catering company Events by Peter Ambrose, has you covered with unforgettable custom menu options that he has honed over decades in the business.

While there’s never a bad excuse for a party, you don’t actually need to throw one — or wait to be invited to one — to chow down on his popular creations. Ambrose along with many other East End culinary leaders will be at Dan’s GrillHampton, part of the Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet, on Friday, August 5 at Nova’s Ark in Water Mill.

Ambrose, who was born and raised in Sag Harbor and calls himself a “happy native,” has always been interested in both food and hospitality. “The kitchen at my grandmother’s on my mother’s side was always the gathering spot, and my dad’s mom and dad were the original owners of The Blend at Three Mile Harbor, so food and hospitality is in my blood,” says Ambrose.

He goes on to say that he considers himself an “OG” as he has been catering and preparing food in the Hamptons since the late ’80s. “I am 54 years young, so I’ve been at it for a long time and seen the evolution of both catering and restaurants in the Hamptons.”

Given his experience, we couldn’t help but wonder what the biggest mistakes he has seen people make when planning an outdoor event. He noted that he thinks one of the keys is to take the humidity into consideration. “Also, with outdoor events, make sure your dishes work on a grill over open flames and that they can be just as good served at room temperature as they can be served hot.”

He also advised Hamptonites to take advantage of the great local produce we have out east and have all of their side dishes prepared in advance to leave more time to nail the proteins on the grill. “It’s an old adage, but it certainly applies to summer grilling: KISS — aka ‘keep it simple, stupid.’”

That said, Ambrose isn’t one to shy away from trends. When asked about the ones he’s loving this summer, he highlighted small plates, Asian flavors, extended cocktail parties and more mingling, less sitting.

As for what Ambrose will be serving at Dan’s GrillHampton, he wouldn’t divulge that just yet, but he told us it will certainly involve “heat, flames and smoke.”

Events by Peter Ambrose is based in the Hamptons. Visit chefpeterambrose.com for more info.

Dan’s GrillHampton will be held from 7–10 p.m. on Friday, August 5 at Nova’s Ark in Water Mill. Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and more info.