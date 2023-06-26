Recipe: The Beacon’s Paper Fish Baked Halibut

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Break out the parchment. Sag Harbor-based restaurant The Beacon’s halibut baked in parchment recipe with toasted Israeli couscous, sun-dried tomatoes and tatsoi serves four and tastes like summer.

The Beacon’s Paper Fish Baked Halibut

Ingredients (serves 4):

4 7 oz portions fresh halibut filet

2 cups Israeli couscous

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes

1 cup fresh orange juice

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 tbsp fresh garlic

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

4 slices of lime

4 slices of tomato

4 cups tatsoi (can sub with baby spinach)

4 pieces fresh thyme sprigs

Salt and pepper to taste

4 cups water or vegetable stock

4 pieces of parchment paper

1 tbsp ground cumin

1/2 cup white wine

4 tbsp butter

Directions:

1. Place the sun-dried tomatoes in the stock and orange juice, add kosher salt and bring to boil for 3 minutes.

2. Take tomatoes out of stock. When cooled, slice into strips.

3. In a saucepan sauté onions and garlic for 4 minutes until translucent. Then add basil, couscous, cumin, pinch of salt and black pepper.

4. Sauté for 2 minutes, then add stock and sliced sun-dried tomatoes.

5. Cook for 5 min until it reaches a boil.

6. Turn off heat and cover for 5 minutes. Couscous should have incorporated all of the stock and is now al dente.

7. Put couscous on a sheet pan and cool in refrigerator.

To Assemble Your Paper Fish

1. Start with a square of parchment paper.

2. Place in the middle of your paper 1 1/2 cups of couscous mixture, a small handful of tatsoi and halibut filet. Season the fish with salt and pepper, place a slice of lime, tomato, 1 tbsp of butter, sprig of thyme and splash 1 oz of white wine.

3. Fold parchment paper over your halibut and couscous, then fold sides together as if you were making an empanada.

4. Place your Paper Fish on a sheet tray and bake at 400°F for 20 minutes till done.

5. Tear open top of parchment (paper will color with cooking) and drizzle with olive oil, or lemon oil. Serve in the parchment.

Enjoy!

For more from The Beacon, visit beaconsagharbor.com.