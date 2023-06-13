Riverside Fatal Stabbing Suspect Arrested

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A 20-year-old homeless man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing an unidentified man to death in Riverside, Suffolk County police said.

Southampton Town Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Nugent Drive at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, police said. The victim was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, Gelber Lopez-Perez, was arrested shortly later.

Homicide Squad detectives charged Lopez-Perez with second-degree murder. He was arraigned at Southampton Town Justice Court in Hampton Bays the following day.

A Suffolk County grand jury indicted him on June 9. He is scheduled to appear at Suffolk County court on June 15.

Attorney information was not immediately available for the suspect.