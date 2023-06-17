Sag Harbor Youth Center Founder Allan Youngs Dies at 90

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Allan B. Youngs of New Woodstock, New York, died at age 90 on May 25. Youngs, the third child of the late Agnes and Birdsey Youngs, was born in Greenport, on October 9, 1932, and is best remembered for his care of family and friends, helping others, writing poetry and prose, storytelling, the education of young people, history and growing flowers and vegetables.

After graduating from Cincinnatus High School in 1950, and attending Albany State Teacher’s College for one year, he joined the Army and served in Germany during the Korean Conflict as a company clerk and military policeman. On his return to the States he married Rita (née Clendenning) in November 1958 and moved to Long Island to start a 47-year banking career.

He served for 40-plus years with Lion’s Club service organizations in Sag Harbor and, in his retirement, for the Cazenovia club. He taught Sunday School at the Hamptons Alliance Church, and served in leadership capacities there. He was the founding president of the Sag Harbor Youth Center, among other organizations.

He was preceded in death by his son David Youngs, brothers Richard “Dick” Youngs and Birdsey “Bud” Youngs Jr., and sister Winifred “Winnie” Jacobs.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rita Youngs; and children Carol, Ruth and James Youngs; his grandson Sean Estler; close friends Frank and Linda Bonaccorso; and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, “To laugh often and much, to win … the affection of children, … to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived …” is a sentiment Youngs embraced wholeheartedly.

A celebration of life service was held on Saturday, June 10 at the First Baptist Church of Cincinnatus, and on Monday, June 12 at the Yardley & Pino Funeral Home in Sag Harbor.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Youngs’ memory are suggested for the First Baptist Church of Cincinnatus, 2608 Baptist Avenue, Cincinnatus, NY 13040, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.