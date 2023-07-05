Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Five suspected shark bites reported in two days off Fire Island and the Hamptons this week have some beachgoers wondering if it’s safe to swim in the Atlantic Ocean.

On Monday, a 15-year-old surfer at Kismet and a 15-year-old swimmer off nearby Robert Moses State Park were believed to have been bitten by sharks. Then on Tuesday, a 50-year-old woman near Cherry Grove, a 49-year-old man at Fire Island Pines and a 47-year-old man at Quogue Village Beach all suffered suspected shark bite wounds.

“The way we look at it, we’re going to take all precautions, we’re going to err on the side of caution,” said a Quogue Village Beach lifeguard.

The incidents came as the region was already on high alert for sharks after last summer’s unprecedented six shark attacks reported in three weeks — two of which occurred on the same day — in the waters off South Shore beaches. Most of those attacks also occurred off of Fire Island, with one off Jones Beach State Park.

“We’re keeping an eye [out for] everything that could be going on and just hoping that we could spot something before it happens,” a lifeguard at nearby Hot Dog Beach in Hampton Bays said after the latest incident.

Westhampton’s Rogers Beach closed for 30 minutes after the Quogue shark bite.

“It’s the ocean,” said a Rogers Beach lifeguard. “No matter where in the world you are, there are always going to be predators. You just have to have your wits about you and understand what you should be doing to try and keep yourself safe.”

Lifeguards advise that now is the time to take swimming regulations seriously.

“Swim within the lifeguarded areas during the times that the beaches are lifeguarded, and keep your eyes peeled just to be safe,” said a lifeguard at Hot Dog Beach.

A Rogers Beach lifeguard advised swimmers and surfers to check with their local lifeguards before entering the water.

“If you’re surfing, surf with someone, don’t go solo in the morning,” said the Quogue Village Beach lifeguard.

They also advised against swimming or surfing in early-morning hours before lifeguards are on duty. Beachgoers have mixed feelings about shark sightings on Long Island beaches.

“The Southampton Town lifeguards do a nice job keeping everybody safe. We’re just enjoying our beaches,” said a beachgoer at Hot Dog Beach.



Nick Clemons of the Fire Island National Seashore advised beachgoers to “try to do your due diligence as best as you can” to stay safe and to swim in groups, or pairs, and never swim alone.

“Don’t wade out further than your comfort level,” he said.

As to not attract sharks, he advises swimmers not to wear shiny objects or jewelry as they are very reflective underwater.

Susan Ryan, a Beachgoer at Cupsogue, said she noticed that people are staying close to shore. On Wednesday, she saw no one swimming past the wave breaking point, and few surfers.

But Tuesday’s shark sighting didn’t seem to dissuade all swimmers at Quogue Village Beach. A beachgoer whose family was surfcasting in the water remarked, “They went all the way in up to their chests with fish bait attached to them. I was holding my breath but they were having a great day.”

The recent incidents draw attention to a broader trend of increased shark sightings. Some experts say that climate change could be responsible. The search for food could also play a role. The Quogue Village lifeguard attributes the uptick in shark sightings to bait fish getting pushed in by the wind.

“It’s tricky because that’s their home,” says Ryan, who attributes the increase in shark sightings to environmental and habitat changes. “It’s adapting to our new world.”

The Roger’s beach lifeguard attributes the increase in shark sightings over the past few summers to warmer water and restrictions on commercial fishing.

“There’s some confusion about feeding and looking for food. They don’t want to feed on humans. It’s an accident, it’s a mistake. But let’s just hope there are no deadly mistakes,” says Ryan. “As my friend used to say, it’s more likely that you’ll die of a Coke machine falling on top of you than by a shark attack.”

Before this week’s and last summer’s spate of shark attacks, at least one child was bitten by a shark in the surf off Fire Island in 2018. The case was the first such incident on LI since 1948 and one of seven in New York State since 1670 — none of which were fatal.

-With Vincent Barbato