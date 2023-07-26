Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Celebrity chef, television personality and cookbook author Alex Guarnaschelli has been named the host of the popular Dan’s GrillHampton barbecue competition coming to The Clubhouse Hamptons on Saturday, August 5.

Guarnaschelli, who has starred in various Food Network shows such as Iron Chef America, Chopped, Supermarket Stakeout, Ciao House and The Kitchen, is also executive chef of Butter, the popular new-American restaurant in Midtown Manhattan. Her cooking show contest experience will suit her well for hosting GrillHampton, where talented grillmasters will face off with winners declared upon conclusion.

“I love these outdoor events where we really get a sense of the community of chefs,” Guarnaschelli says. “There is so much great cooking and Dan’s Papers provides a great opportunity for the public to learn about it firsthand. The event is also just really fun!”

Dan’s GrillHampton is the latest in the 2023 Dan’s Taste Summer Series, which will culminate with Dan’s Taste X Gurney’s at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa on August 17.

“To me, the event is meaningful because it’s a celebration of the best season of the year,” Guarnaschelli adds. “I think we wait all winter for these months. Long Island is so green and lush and loaded with great seasonal produce.”

Dan’s GrillHampton will be hosted for the first time at The Clubhouse Hamptons. It will be held on the great lawn that includes a stage where a live musical performance will take place by The Realm, which is a renowned East End band performing reggae, rock and ska influences.

Guarnaschelli’s appearance will also offer hungry foodies an opportunity to receive a complimentary copy of her forthcoming new cookbook.

“I’m really excited to provide a sneak peek to my first collaboration and cookbook with my daughter, Ava,” Guarnaschelli says. “We are really excited for the September release of our new cookbook Alex and Ava Cook It Up.”

Tickets to Dan’s GrillHampton include tastes from about a dozen chefs highlighting the best grillmasters and great sweets as well as a large selection of cocktails, beers and wine.

“Chefs are so ambitious by nature,” Guarnaschelli adds. “Of course, no one wants to discourage creativity. To my mind, chefs excel when they make comfort food or something that is personally meaningful to them. I think that adds that extra bit of flavor to any dish.”

Each visitor is asked to vote on their favorite grillmaster with the one receiving the most votes getting awarded the annual Dan’s GrillHampton Champion.

“Pace yourself,” Guarnaschelli warns. “There are so many different drinks and foods to discover. Have a snack before you arrive so you can meander around and really enjoy this event.”

GRILLHAMPTON LINEUP

Au Jus Roasted Meats

& Oklahoma BBQ

Backyard BBQ

Big Guns BBQ

Endless Summer by

Chef Peter Ambrose

Gabriel’s Bar and Restaurant

Grace & Grit

GreenHill Kitchen & Que

Insatiable Eats

Marc Bynum Concepts

Meats Meat Traditional BBQ

Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbeque

The Clubhouse Hamptons

The Pike

317 Main Street

Other food vendors include:

North Fork Donut Co.

Buddahberry Frozen Yogurt

KEY DETAILS:

7–10 p.m. Saturday, August 5

Clubhouse Hamptons, 174 Daniels Hole Road

Tickets start at $125 including all food and drink

Live music

Purchase online at DansTaste.com