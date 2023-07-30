Meet Bronwen Smith, Owner & Lead Designer of B Floral

B Floral owner and designer Bronwen Smith, along with a photo she sent me of herself with her 2 children, Hadley, 5 years old (right), and Grayson, 2 years old (left)

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Growing up in New York City and the Hamptons, Bronwen Smith went to a lot of parties and events.

“Entertaining has always been a theme in my life,” she says.

So much so, that it became a natural option as a career choice for Smith. After a brief stint on Wall Street, she obtained additional skills in business and event marketing, before pursuing artistic training from the New York Botanical Garden and the Flower School of New York. With a unique combination of experience and skills, along with her passion for event marketing, Smith opened B Floral LLC in 2009.

What started as a floral design studio has turned into a full-service event design and production company. From creative concept development to full event design and management, B Floral covers it all.

“We are an extension of the brands and individual personalities we work with, making an event come to life,” she says. “We become an extension of a brand’s marketing department, incorporating the fonts, textures, images and logos from that brand to create instagrammable, show-stopping, experiential and immersive experiences for them.

“Our production capabilities include: staging, lighting, installations, activations, furniture rentals, décor, linens, backdrops and themes relevant to the vision that brand has for their events,” she continues.

Some of Smith’s favorite events have been out-of-the-box events where her team has created flower tunnels, cars and dresses made out of flowers, as well as water features incorporating flowers.

Smith brings her inspiration to these events from ideas culled through her travels, from fashion trends (“A lot of event trends come from the runway,” she says) and from the brands themselves.

She has worked with many of the top brands in the business, including Netflix, Amazon, Victoria’s Secret, Belvedere and Bumble. And she has worked her magic through the recent Dan’s Taste events such as “Chefs of the Hamptons.”

Based in Long Island City, B Floral has been building a strong presence in the Hamptons and frequently works in Los Angeles and other major cities across the country. They will be opening in Palm Beach this winter and have sights set on Miami soon after, as they continue to explore new opportunities and innovations to expand on their capabilities and success.

When she is not overseeing her burgeoning business, Smith enjoys time spent with her family at her home in Connecticut. She adds: “My daughter Hadley is already showing signs of interest in the business.”

For more information about how B Floral Event Design & Production can help you realize the vision for your events, visit blforal.com or call 646-461-4373.