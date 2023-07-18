Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Chef Peter Ambrose and his eponymous catering company Events by Peter Ambrose are returning to Dan’s GrillHampton 2023, the final event of this year’s Dan’s Taste summer series, and an unforgettable night at The Clubhouse Hamptons in partnership with MRR Experiences.

Returning on Saturday, August 5 GrillHampton will offer guests an exciting evening of grilled delights and sweet treats from dozens of chefs and purveyors, along with a large selection of cocktails, beers and wine. In addition to all the eats and libations, attendees will enjoy a rocking live concert from East End band The Realm, keeping the party going with reggae, rock and ska influences. All guests will vote for their favorite grillmaster of the evening and a champion will be crowned at the end of the night! A former GrillHampton champion, Ambrose recently spoke to us about how he started a career in food, his favorite dish, who he admires in the food world and what he’s serving at this year’s GrillHampton.

Meet Peter Ambrose, Chef/Owner, Events by Peter Ambrose

How did you get into this line of work?

I was introduced to this business over 40 years ago by my dad, helping with his clambake business. As a teenager, I spent time working at the Seafood Shop in Wainscott, scaling fish and cleaning mussels, calamari and shrimp. I also owned my own store in East Hampton (Hamptons Seafood Co.).

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Those who have worked for me and from my clients. I have a whole line of sauces that have been inspired by client requests and that continue to inspire new dishes (petesendlessummer.com). Another example of client inspiration are paella’s, which were requested by one client, and have since inspired a number of new dishes.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine industry and why?

Eric Ripert, French chef, restaurant owner (Le Bernardin) author, television personality specializing in modern French cuisine and noted for his work with seafood. I admire him for all that he has built and for prioritizing quality in everything he does. He is a lovely individual as well.

What is your favorite dish?

Spaghetti with my own clam sauce.

What is your comfort food?

Pizza!

What is a unique kitchen ritual that you practice?

We like to have fun in our kitchen, so it is not unusual to find me dancing. I have become known as the “dancing chef!” It helps to create a fun atmosphere.

What will you be serving at the event?

I am making Barbecue Pork Char Sui , Griddle Smash Sticky rice , Hoppy Acre Farm Chili Crisp, Smoked Yum Yum Sauce.

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets to GrillHampton.

Call 631-806-7730 or visit chefpeterambrose.com to learn more about Events by Peter Ambrose.