Cryotherapy Serves Health Ice Cold at MedHouse in West Palm

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

MedHouse, powered by R3 Health, in West Palm Beach is providing members with a unique method for accomplishing health and wellness goals through cryotherapy and other offerings.

The whole body cryotherapy chamber subjects the body to extreme cold for up to three minutes, activating the autonomic nervous system and creating a surge of energy, reduction of inflammation and a noticeable reduction of muscle strain and pain. Other known benefits of this method include weight loss support, improved sleep, anti-aging and skin health.

MedHouse founder Joseph Radich, PA-C, recently broke down each of cryotherapy’s five benefits.

5 Cryotherapy Benefits

1. Pain Relief and Muscle Healing

Studies have demonstrated that cryotherapy can help relieve muscle pain and muscle disorders, like arthritis. Cryotherapy is also beneficial in aiding with faster healing of athletic injuries and reducing harmful effects of extreme exercise. Ice packs and cold compresses are a traditional treatment for injured or painful muscles; cryotherapy functions similarly by increasing blood circulation post-treatment, thus, promoting healing and pain relief. Cryotherapy has also shown to help reduce pain associated with migraines.

2. Reduction of Inflammation

Studies have suggested that cryotherapy can help reduce inflammation in the body. The cold chamber brings the skin and muscle temperatures down, which helps with pain and swelling. Further, reducing inflammation can benefit overall health and reduce the risk of numerous ailments such as cancer, dementia, and mental health conditions linked to inflammation.

3. Supporting Weight Loss

Cryotherapy supports weight loss in several ways. Essentially, the cold chamber forces the body to work harder to stay warm, leading to an expenditure of energy. Individual treatments can burn hundreds of calories and help boost metabolism. Cryotherapy also helps relieve bodily pain, making it easier to exercise. Overall, cryotherapy is quite effective for weight loss, especially when combined with other weight loss strategies, such as a healthy diet and consistent exercise.

4. Skin and Anti-Aging

Physicians have linked cryotherapy to several skin health benefits. Cryotherapy helps anti-aging processes by increasing collagen production, which minimizes pores and smooths wrinkles. Further, it can help minimize acne and acne scars as cryotherapy sessions expel toxins from the skin and help diminish redness and irritation. Additionally, cryotherapy can suppress the inflammatory symptoms of skin diseases such as eczema, dermatitis, and psoriasis.

5. Improving Sleep

Cryotherapy has been shown to improve sleep and lessen fatigue. The exposure to extremely cold temperatures increases the production of a hormone called norepinephrine which is connected to energy, sleep/wake cycles, and activation of REM sleep. This endorphin release combined with the reduction of inflammation from cryotherapy sessions work together to help individuals fall asleep, sleep more deeply, and stay asleep longer.

But cryotherapy isn’t the only option at MedHouse.

MedHouse Antidotes

Two types of antidotes are provided through a membership with MedHouse: Tech and IV.

Tech antidotes include 3D body scanning, compression/lymphatic drainage and the FitPod which promotes a detoxifying sweat helping to reduce stress, improve energy and support the elimination of toxins.

Several IV antidotes are offered using a mixture of ingredients aiding different parts and systems of the body.

Exploring these methods with extreme heat and cold, MedHouse recommends that all interested parties ask their medical provider about the risks and benefits of any treatment to learn how they may be affected based on medical history.

The company offers three different memberships: Revive, Thrive and Optimize, which provide tech antidote points and more depending on the level of membership. More information regarding memberships can be found at their website, medhouse.co.

MedHouse is located at 2513 S. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and they’re closed on Sunday. To contact MedHouse, email [email protected] or call 561-229-0008.

Learn more at medhouse.co.