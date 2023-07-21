Podcast: Dan Talks with Political Commentator Geraldo Rivera

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 141: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Geraldo Rivera, renowned journalist and political commentator. He is being honored at the Life’s WORC Summer Soirée, benefitting the nonprofit’s new WORC FORCE initiative, on Sunday, July 23.

Rivera recently turned 80 and retired from his decades at Fox News. He is the recipient of the Life’s WORC Medal of Honor award.

Join the Life’s WORC Summer Soirée party here.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast