Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Political Commentator Geraldo Rivera

By
comments
Posted on
Geraldo Rivera
Geraldo Rivera

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 141: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Geraldo Rivera, renowned journalist and political commentator. He is being honored at the Life’s WORC Summer Soirée, benefitting the nonprofit’s new WORC FORCE initiative, on Sunday, July 23.

Rivera recently turned 80 and retired from his decades at Fox News. He is the recipient of the Life’s WORC Medal of Honor award.

Join the Life’s WORC Summer Soirée party here.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Geraldo Rivera, renowned journalist and political commentatorEpisode 141

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites