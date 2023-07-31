Podcast: Dan Talks with Marvin Scott, News Broadcaster
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Meet Marvin Scott, News Broadcaster
Episode 143: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Marvin Scott, the Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist, WPIX-TV senior correspondent and news anchor.
A Quogue resident, Scott also hosts the weekly program Pix11 News Close Up, drawing on his more than 40 years of experience in the industry.