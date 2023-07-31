Podcast: Dan Talks with Marvin Scott, News Broadcaster

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Marvin Scott, News Broadcaster

Episode 143: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Marvin Scott, the Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist, WPIX-TV senior correspondent and news anchor.

A Quogue resident, Scott also hosts the weekly program Pix11 News Close Up, drawing on his more than 40 years of experience in the industry.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast