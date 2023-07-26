Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Jill Davis, Kate Davis, Hollis Forbes, Liz Lange and Mary Margaret Trousdale joined forces to co-chair the annual Lecture & Luncheon Fundraiser, held at the prestigious Maidstone Club, in support of the new Stony Brook Medicine East Hampton Emergency Department. The event showcased an impressive lineup, with media maven Katie Couric taking the stage as this year’s guest speaker.

The audience was treated to a captivating Q&A session, thoughtfully moderated by esteemed writer and editor Martha McCully. The engaging discussion with Katie Couric covered a wide range of topics, leaving attendees both inspired and enlightened. Attendees were treated to a sumptuous luncheon, which served as a perfect conclusion to the successful fundraiser.