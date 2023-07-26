Party Photos

East Hampton Emergency Department’s Annual Fundraiser Welcomes Katie Couric

By Jacqueline Moore
  • Debbie and John Mackall, Dale Ellen LeffRichard Lewin

  • Dorie Berliner, Beth Jacobs, Brianna FeoRichard Lewin

  • Greg D'Elia, Sarah WetenhallRichard Lewin

  • Hollis Forbes, Mary Margaret Trousdale, Jill Davis, Martha McCullyRichard Lewin

  • Jesse BartelRichard Lewin

  • Kasia Silverton, Monica Tessler, Courtney CrownRichard Lewin

  • Mary Margaret Trousdale, Katie CouricRichard Lewin

  • Nicole Barylski, Angelina Zingariello, Alexa Schultheis, Melissa FlanneryRichard Lewin

  • Saeoko Miyake, Sandy Leong, Laura FischRichard Lewin

  • Todd Griffin, Carol Gomes, Kenneth WrightRichard Lewin

Jill Davis, Kate Davis, Hollis Forbes, Liz Lange and Mary Margaret Trousdale joined forces to co-chair the annual Lecture & Luncheon Fundraiser, held at the prestigious Maidstone Club, in support of the new Stony Brook Medicine East Hampton Emergency Department. The event showcased an impressive lineup, with media maven Katie Couric taking the stage as this year’s guest speaker.

The audience was treated to a captivating Q&A session, thoughtfully moderated by esteemed writer and editor Martha McCully. The engaging discussion with Katie Couric covered a wide range of topics, leaving attendees both inspired and enlightened. Attendees were treated to a sumptuous luncheon, which served as a perfect conclusion to the successful fundraiser.

